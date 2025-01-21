Nita Ambani dazzles in diamond jewels and black embroidered saree at Donald Trump's private bash

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Nita Ambani looks gorgeous in diamond jewels and black embroidered saree at Donald Trump's private bash.

Nita Ambani is one of the most renowned businesswomen and philanthropists who are known for their impeccable sense of style. She has been to countless high-profile events and never failed to turn the heads of people attending the event, thanks to her choice of elegant fashion. Recently, she attended a private pre-inauguration bash hosted by no less than newly elected US President Donald Trump, and needless to say, she stole the show with her stunning appearance.

It was a star-studded affair with all prominent personalities of the world in attendance. What captured everyone's attention on the night, however, was Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in her breathtaking black embroidered saree and dazzling diamond jewels.

The beautiful black saree was accentuated with intricate gold embroidery, giving it a touch of traditional elegance. It was paired with a matching blouse and the pally was beautifully draped over her shoulder.

However, it was not just the saree that was attracting all the attention; it was Nita Ambani's choice of jewellery that gave the finishing touches to her look. She decked herself with sparkling diamond jewels that gave a touch of glamour and sophistication to her attire.

Take a look at Nita Ambani's attire here:

Nita maintained her long, silky hair in loose waves with a centre parting in the cosmetics department. She opted for a dramatic makeup look that included thick lashes, kohl-lined eyes, intense black eyeliner, defined brows, and a peach-pink lip burst. She added a tiny bindi to finish off her ensemble.

At the pre-inauguration ceremony, Nita showcased her traditional Indian background by wearing a custom-made Kanchipuram silk saree by Swadesh, which had more than 100 traditional designs influenced by the temples of Kanchipuram. She accessorized it with a beautiful necklace from Southern India that was 200 years old and a velvet top.

