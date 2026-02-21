Mrunal Thakur in Do Deewane Seher Mein to Kareena Kapoor in 3 Idiots: Actresses who owned the spectacle look

New Delhi:

Spectacles in Bollywood used to be shorthand. Studious girl. Introvert energy. Background presence. Then somewhere along the way, that coding flipped. Glasses became style markers. Personality cues. Even romantic identifiers.

That conversation has resurfaced again with Do Deewane Seher Mein, which released on February 20. In the film, Mrunal Thakur’s character is seen sporting spectacles through key portions of the narrative. Soft frames. Minimal styling. Audiences have been calling the look “cute”, but also refreshingly real. Which got us thinking about other times Bollywood actresses made spectacles memorable on screen.

Alia Bhatt as Kaira in Dear Zindagi (2016)

Kaira’s glasses were not costume-heavy. They felt lived-in. Functional. Very urban millennial. Alia Bhatt wore them in therapy scenes, editing rooms, quiet moments. The frames softened her vulnerability rather than intellectualising it. Subtle styling. Strong recall.

Sonam Kapoor as Myra Sehgal in Bewakoofiyaan (2014)

With Sonam Kapoor, eyewear automatically becomes fashion. Myra’s glasses were sharp, corporate, structured. They matched her banker persona but still leaned stylish rather than severe. Clean frames. Power-dressing adjacent.

Deepika Padukone as Naina Talwar in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Possibly one of Bollywood’s most famous spectacle looks. Deepika Padukone’s Naina began as the introverted medical student with oversized frames and tied-back hair. The glasses became shorthand for her pre-transformation identity. Even after the makeover, that earlier look stayed iconic.

Kareena Kapoor as Pia Sahastrabuddhe in 3 Idiots (2009)

Kareena Kapoor’s Pia wore spectacles sparingly, but memorably. Particularly in her medical-student setting. The frames added credibility to the character’s professional space without dulling her screen presence. Practical. Polished. Very Pia.

Preity Zinta as Naina Catherine Kapur Patel in Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Long before “nerd-chic” was a phrase, Preity Zinta’s Naina defined it. Large rectangular frames, minimal styling, emotionally guarded body language. Her eventual transformation worked partly because the spectacle look had been so firmly established early on.

Spectacles in Bollywood are no longer just visual shorthand for seriousness. They signal personality, mood, even character arcs. And judging by the response to Mrunal Thakur’s look in Do Deewane Seher Mein, the charm of the on-screen spectacle moment is far from fading.