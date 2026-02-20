Mahieka Sharma rings in 25th birthday; her sunset dress costs more than beau Hardik Pandya’s T20 match fee

Mahieka Sharma kept her birthday celebrations intimate this year, but the visuals that surfaced online were anything but low-key. The model turned 25 on Thursday, marking the occasion with boyfriend, cricketer Hardik Pandya and a close-knit group of friends. Clips from the evening are now circulating on social media, offering small glimpses into the private party.

One particular moment has drawn attention. Mahieka cutting her birthday cake, Pandya right beside her, cheering her on as friends sang in the background. The setting leaned romantic with red heart-shaped balloons and roses, but it was her outfit, bright and gradient-toned, that fashion watchers quickly clocked.

Mahieka Sharma’s birthday dress

For the celebration, Mahieka wore the Sunset Gradient Dress by London-based label Clio Peppiatt. The piece blended warm orange and pink hues in an ombré finish, creating a sunset-like transition that photographed particularly well under evening lighting.

The silhouette was sleek without being rigid. Surface embellishment added texture, while the fluid fall kept the look party-appropriate rather than overly formal. It also colour-coordinated neatly with Pandya’s pink shirt, making the visual pairing stand out in videos from the night.

What is the price of Mahieka Sharma’s sunset gradient dress?

The luxury piece comes with a premium tag. The Clio Peppiatt Sunset Gradient Dress is priced at $3,904.25, which converts to approximately Rs 3,55,161. Interestingly, the amount is higher than what Hardik Pandya reportedly earns per T20 international match, which is around Rs 3 lakh. The price aligns with the brand’s positioning, given its focus on hand-embellished, limited-run eveningwear.

Mahieka Sharma kept the styling relaxed

Mahieka did not over-accessorise the look. Jewellery was minimal, allowing the gradient and embellishment to remain the focal point. Her hair was styled softly, makeup warm-toned to mirror the dress palette. The overall effect felt celebratory but easy, not red-carpet coded.

Hardik Pandya’s birthday post for Mahieka Sharma

Earlier, Pandya shared a romantic reel on Instagram featuring moments of the couple together, set to the song Saathiya. He captioned the post with a note that read:

“Happy birthday my princess. Thank you for coming in this world 25 years ago. You are the most amazing person I know. I love you”

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in October 2025 after months of speculation. Pandya was previously married to Natasa Stanković, with whom he shares a son, Agastya. They parted ways in 2024.

