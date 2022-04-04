Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SONAMKAPOOR Mommy-to-be Sonam Kapoor turns Greek Goddess in ivory drape-saree for new photoshoot | PICS

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is currently enjoying her golden period of pregnancy as she is expecting her first baby with her husband Anand Ahuja. The couple announced the good news amongst their fans a few days back and left everyone excited. Well today, Bollywood's queen of fashion shared several pictures from her latest photoshoot in which she looks no less than royalty. Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the 'Raanjhanaa' actor posted a string of pictures, looking incredible for ace fashion designer Abu Jani's birthday get-together on Sunday evening. Sonam looked straight out of a painting, flaunting her baby bump in an ivory-toned draped skirt saree, paired with a tube blouse.

She complimented her delicate outfit with heavy gold jewellery and finished the dramatic look with smokey eyes and naturally-styled long hair. Alongside her pictures, Sonam wrote in the caption, "Last night for my @abujani1 birthday evening. In @abujanisandeepkhosla and @kapoor.sunita."

Have a look:

Not just Sonam but also her sister-producer Rhea Kapoor shared two pictures from the photoshoot and wrote "@sonamkapoor giving Desi Aphrodite in @abujanisandeepkhosla and jewels by @kapoor.sunita #happybirthday @abujani1."

As soon as she shared the post, several comments from both fans and celebs started pouring in the comments section. "Loveeee," Anshula Kapoor commented. "Stunning," Amy Jackson added. Anil Kapoor, Bipasha Basu and Nargis Fakhri dropped heart and heart-eyed emoticons. Apart from them, Sonam's photos also got the attention of her husband Anand who commented, "Real life portrait. (heart eyes emoji) @sonamkapoor."

On March 21, in a social media post, Sonam had announced that she and her husband Anand Ahuja will be welcoming their first child this fall. She also shared a few images in which she could be seen cradling her baby bump while lying on the couch with Anand. The caption shared alongside reading, "Four hands.To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

Sonam and Anand got married in the year 2018 in a traditional wedding ceremony in Mumbai. On the work front, Sonam has a crime thriller Blind in the pipeline.