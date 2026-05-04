Met Gala 2026 rumoured guest list: Global stars from fashion, film and music expected

New Delhi:

The Met Gala 2026 has already started discussions, but this time, the focus is undoubtedly on the guest list. Organised at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, the event continues to be among the most prestigious invite-only parties globally, where everyone's presence becomes a matter of interest for the public and the fashion industry.

Even before the event itself starts, people are already making wild speculations about who might attend. The guest list, put together under the leadership of Anna Wintour, usually comprises a selection of international actors, singers, designers, models, and celebrities.

Speculation on guests creates early hype

Although no official guest list is ever announced beforehand, there are always leaks about possible attendees through social networking sites and news articles. Names of regular Hollywood stars, foreign filmmakers, and designers are sure to make the list, along with up-and-comers who have become known in the previous year.

Rumoured guest list

The rumoured guest list for the Met Gala 2026 reflects a wide mix of global stars across fashion, music, film and sport. Names doing the rounds include Karan Johar, Addison Rae, Adut Akech, Alexa Chung, Alicia Keys, Anne Hathaway, Anok Yai, Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello and Cardi B. Also expected are Ciara, Dua Lipa, Elle Fanning, Emma Stone, Gabrielle Union, Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber, alongside Harry Styles, Hunter Schafer and Jacob Elordi.

The list further includes high-profile figures such as Jay-Z, Jennie, Julia Garner, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Lady Gaga and Lana Del Rey. Names like Lewis Hamilton, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Michael B Jordan and Miley Cyrus are also being widely discussed.

Among other rumoured attendees are Naomi Campbell, Nick Jonas, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra, Rihanna, Robert Pattinson and Rose. Fashion and pop culture icons such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Serena Williams, Sydney Sweeney, SZA, Timothee Chalamet and Zoe Saldana are also part of the speculation, making it one of the most diverse and star-studded potential line-ups in recent years.

How celebrities qualify for the gala

The only way to make the Met Gala list is by invitation alone. Designers and fashion brands purchase tables for the event and choose celebrities to clothe.

This strategy guarantees that the red carpet will be more than a showcase of stars but a showcase of fashion stories, with each star telling a story of what a certain designer intended. This means that one surprising inclusion into the list will create news headlines right away.

Theme and red carpet expectations

The 2026 theme will likely focus on fashion as an art form, suggesting that guests should wear their clothes as expressions of themselves. This further underscores the importance of the guest list because these people will help translate the theme in their outfits.

The red carpet, which will be livestreamed via Vogue platforms, offers the only public glimpse into the event. For audiences in India, coverage is expected to begin in the early hours of May 5.

Also Read: Met Gala 2026: Date, theme, guest list and everything we know