Mekhela Chador: Here's what you need to know about this traditional Assamese outfit

Different regions in India have their own traditional outfits, and this includes ghagra choli, salwar kameez, pheran and nauvari saree among others. There are also different types of saree that come from different states of India such as the Kanchipuram silk saree, Jamdani saree, Chanderi saree and others. One traditional outfit that holds a special place is the Mekhela Chador.

What is the Mekhela Chador?

Also known as Mekhela Sador, this is a two-piece outfit that is worn by the Assamese women and holds a significant part in the Assamese culture. This is a handwoven garment that features a cylindrical skirt like cloth and a long piece of fabric that is tucked into the skirt at one end. The bottom skirt-like piece is known as the Mekhela and the saree-like fabric that is draped on the top is known as the Chador, hence the name Mekhela Chador.

What is Mekhela Chador made of?

Assam is known for producing one of the finest quality of silk in the country. From Pat silk to Muga silk to Eri silk, there are different types of silks that are produced in the Northern-eastern state of Assam. Mekhela Chador is made using these finest quality silks that are worn during festivities and celebrations. Mekhela Chador is also made using cotton fabrics, however, these are not worn during major festivals and occasions, but rather on a daily basis. The garment usually features traditional designs that have floral patterns, geometric shapes and wildlife depictions.

How to drape a Mekhela Chador in the right way?

Here, take a look at how to drape a Mekhela Chador in the Assamese style.

Start by wearing the blouse.

Then wrap the Mekhela around your waist and make sure to the pleats in the front. Then tuck the pleats into the waistband.

Take one end of the Chador and tuck it into the right side of your waist, over the Mekhela.

Bring the Chador from under your right arm and drape it over your left shoulder like a saree pallu.

The edge should reach just below the hips or knee level at the back. You can pleat it for a neater look.

Use safety pins on the shoulder or chest to hold the Chador in place.

