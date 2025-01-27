Loved Janhvi Kapoor's white linen saree from Kerala visit? Know how much it costs

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Janhvi Kapoor looks gorgeous in a white linen saree, know how much it costs.

Janhvi Kapoor has been making waves with her impeccable fashion sense. Recently, the 27-year-old actress is in Kerala as she is shooting for her upcoming film Param Sundari and left everyone in awe with her traditional avatar. The highlight of her trip was an ethereal look in a white linen saree, which stole millions of hearts. Let's see the detailed look and find out how much it costs.

Janhvi wore a simple yet stunning white linen saree that captured everyone's attention. The saree was from the high-end designer label Anavila, famous for its beautiful ethnic wear. Janhvi complemented the saree with a matching white sleeveless blouse to give the classic look a modern touch.

The saree featured a subtle silver border, and attice jaal in gentle colours that evoke the spirit of a rosarium, such as smoky blue, blush pink, mellow yellow, and green, were inspired by the gardens of the Indo-French Riviera, adding just the right amount of bling to the otherwise plain white saree. Janhvi completed her look with minimal makeup and kept her hair open, letting the saree do all the talking.

Now, coming to the most talked-about aspect of this look - the cost of this beautiful white linen saree. Many were curious about the price tag attached to this celebrity outfit and it turns out that it is as expensive as one would expect. The Anavila white linen saree that Janhvi wore during her Kerala visit is priced at INR 2,50,000. Yes, you read that right!

While sharing a few pictures on Instagram, Janhvi wrote, "A day well spent #keraladiaries."

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's photos here:

This is not the first time Janhvi has worn a traditional saree look. She has been spotted wearing sarees on various occasions, effortlessly carrying them with poise and grace. From silk to chiffon, she has rocked various saree looks, proving that she is a true fashionista who can pull off any outfit with ease.

