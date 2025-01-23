Rashmika Mandanna stuns in a red suit at Chhaava trailer launch, know how much it costs

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL/ TORANI Rashmika Mandanna stuns in red suit at trailer launch

Rashmika Mandaana and Vicky Kaushal attended the trailer launch event of their upcoming movie Chhaava. Recently, the actress sustained a leg injury, however, that did not come in the way of Mandaana putting her best fashion foot forward. For the event, the actress wore a red Anarkali that she paired with the perfect accessories.

The red anarkali was from the designer label Torani. Mandaana wore a customized version of their Shamse Vamika Jacket Set. The price of the anarkali suit set mentioned on the website is Rs. 1,99,500.

The suit set featured a floor-length Anarkali and jacket in the colour red. The description of the set in the website says, "Crafted from luxurious muslin silk and velvet, the set features fine details in a beautiful Red hue. With its chic, eye-catching style, this set will make the perfect addition to your wardrobe." The set also has zardozi embroidery and sequin embellishments. To complete the look, Mandaana also wore a silk embroidered dupatta of the same shade.

For the jewellery, Mandanna wore a gold earring which had kundan work on it and a statement ring. For her makeup, she opted for kohled eyes with glossy pink lips and a bindi. Her hair was tied in a centre-parted bun.

The film, Chhaava will be released in theatres on February 14, 2025. In the movie, Vicky will be seen in the role of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Rashmika as Maharani Yesubai Bhonsale of the Maratha Empire and Akshay Khanna as Aurangzeb. The movie is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Maddock Films. The music of the film is created by AR Rahman.

