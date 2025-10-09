Lakme Fashion Week 2025: Palak Tiwari turns showstopper for NIF Global in a chic denim dress NIF Global presented Gennext winners; Gaach, Anam Husain and 23°N.69°E on the second day of Lakme Fashion Week. In the next segment of NIF Global, ‘THE RUNWAY’ collection was showcased and Palak Tiwari turned showstopper. Read on to know more about each of these collections.

The Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) is a prestigious fashion event that people look forward to. The event began on October 8 and will end on October 12. Leading designers of the country will showcase their collection during the five-day event. On day 2, NIF Global presented their collections with showstopper Palak Tiwari for their show ‘THE RUNWAY’.

NIF Global presented Gennext winners; Gaach, Anam Husain and 23°N.69°E on the second day of the show. In the next segment of NIF Global, ‘THE RUNWAY’ collection was showcased. Read on to know more about each of these collections.

NIF’s Gaach at LFW

Gaach’s latest collection ‘RECALLING’ was showcased at LFW. It was inspired by Rabindra Nath Tagore’s nostalgic song ‘Purono Sei Diner Kotha’, which translates to ‘Memories of the old days’. An Instagram post reads, “Our latest collection is titled RECALLING, inspired by Rabindra Nath Tagore’s nostalgic song ‘Purono Sei Diner Kotha’, which translates to ‘Memories of the old days’. This collection is a personal and cultural exploration of memory. It is a celebration of revisiting sweetbitter memories of past through as eco printed as faded memories, Block prints of Gaach in bengali script, used kantha stitch and crewel embroidery on natural fabrics like eri silk, chanderi silk, pashmina silk, linen silk, corduroy for the collection.”

NIF’s Anam Husain at LFW

Anam Hussain’s latest collection ‘Cut‑Putly’ is a contemporary take on the folklore of dolls carrying souls. The collection has been described as “Metaphorizing patriarchy through Rajasthan’s Kathputlis, this collection throws a contemporary lens on the folklore of dolls carrying souls. Geometric forms mirror puppet-string tension, caged silhouettes evoke feminine poise and movement restraint, and layered, grainy textures of repurposed denim echo the slow natural erosion of metal, clay, and fabric over time. Materials & Techniques: Sculptural denim repurposed from 1000 kg of post‑consumer waste, lined with discarded hotel furnishing, combined with structural boning, hardware, patch‑work, and experimental draping.”

NIF’s 23°N.69°E at LFW

The collection presented at LFW is an “homage to the coordinates of Kachchh the land where it all begins, this collection is a quiet yet powerful celebration of resilience, imperfection, and collaboration.” An Instagram post describes the collection to be “rooted in the ethos of preserving traditional crafts through a contemporary lens, each piece is built on the foundation of Kala cotton, a rain-fed indigenous cotton grown sustainably in Gujarat.”

The post reads, “The silhouettes remain intentionally minimal allowing the print, texture, and story to lead the conversation. What sets this collection apart is the deliberate use of broken and worn-out Ajrakh blocks, a conscious design decision to honor the passage of time, the wear of craft tools, and the beauty of what remains. These ‘flaws’ are not hidden; they are embraced. Every garment is hand-painted and hand block printed by the designer himself, bringing intimacy and authorship to each piece.”

NIF’s ‘THE RUNWAY’ collection

Palak Tiwari turned showstopper for NIF’s ‘THE RUNWAY’ collection. The actress was wearing a denim dress which she wore over a white shirt. The dress featured a printed belt around the waist and she completed the look with black strappy heels, tie, and a bag.

The theme for this collection was “Personal, Cultural & Community Heirlooms.” The collection “celebrates treasures passed down through generations from family artifacts, textiles, and jewellery to collective inheritances like craft techniques, weaves, and embroideries connecting us to our past as individuals and as consumers of design.”

