Lakme Fashion Week 2025 kicks off in Delhi with designers Akar, Anavila, The Edit showcasing their collections

The Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) is a prestigious fashion event that people look forward to. Leading designers of the country showcase their collection at the event and known personalities from across the country and world attend it.

LFW, in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), kicked off its fashion week today, October 8 at The Grand, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi. This marks the 25th year of the fashion event and the Mumbai edition earlier this year marked the beginning of the platform’s 25th anniversary celebrations with a gala tribute to its legacy.

More than 100 designers and brands to showcase

LFW, which opened today, will have more than 100 designers and brands who will present their collections at the event. The show will continue for 5 days from October 8 to October 12. The first day of LFW saw designers Akar, Anavila, and The Edit present their collections.

Celebrated designers Rahul Mishra, Tarun Tahiliani, Shantanu Nikhil , and Abraham & Thakore will also showcase their collection at the fashion week. Tarun Tahiliani is set to close the House of Lakmē Grand Finale on October 12. According to a report in News18, he said, “To be bejewelled is to be adorned not only with gems, but with memory, craft, and the many textures of our land. With this collection, I wanted to explore adornment in its modern form, where drapes, jewel tones, and embellishments evoke radiance without excess. It is my interpretation of India Modern: sculptural, sensual, and light enough to move effortlessly from day into evening.”

History of Lakme Fashion Week

Lakme Fashion Week began in 1999 as a collaborative effort between Lakme, IMG Reliance, and FDCI. Other conversations have been taking shape this year. It would be interesting to see who would be the showstopper for the House of Lakme's grand finale, the OG Lakme girl Kareena Kapoor Khan or Lakme’s new face, Anit Padda.

