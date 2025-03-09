Kareena Kapoor styles corset with 17-year-old Tarun Tahiliani saree for IIFA 2025 awards, check pics here For IIFA Awards 2025, Kareena Kapoor wore an archival Tarun Tahiliani saree. Kapoor styled the 17-year-old Tarun Tahiliani saree with a gold-embroidered corset blouse. Check out pictures here.

Kareena Kapoor attended the IIFA Digital Awards 2025 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Several other Bollywood celebrities were present at the award night which included Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor and Boman Irani among others. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari were also present for the inaugural ceremony.

It was one of the biggest Bollywood nights and everyone put their best fashion foot forward. However, it was Kareena Kapoor Khan who stole the limelight. Bollywood's 'Pooh' was looking regal in an archival Tarun Tahiliani saree.

Kapoor styled the 17-year-old Tarun Tahiliani saree with a gold-embroidered corset blouse. This saree is a special recreation of the "Modern India" saree from the designer's 2008 collection.

The saree featured embellished golden borders. The pre-draped saree had a pleated pallu that was draped on the shoulder. She paired her saree with a matching overlay that was draped on her arms and featured similar embellishments on the borders along with a long trail at the back.

The corset blouse has zardozi work all over. It also featured a square neckline with broad shoulder straps. The corset also had a sheer silhouette and ribbon ties on the back.

To complete the look, Kareena wore an emerald choker necklace along with stud earrings. She also wore a kadha and a statement ring. For her hair and makeup, Kapoor tied her hair in a sleek low bun with nude pink lips and flushed cheeks. She completed her look with a red bindi.

The fashion page, Diet Sabya, called the look, "The Apsarafication of Bebo".

ALSO READ: Prajakta Koli's wedding: Bride donned custom Anita Dongre lehenga, check outfit details of the couple