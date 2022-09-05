Jennifer Lopez's dreamy pearl studded gown photos revealed by Ralph Lauren. Check out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTGRAM/@RALPHLAUREN Jennifer Lopez's dreamy wedding gowns by Ralph Lauren

Jennifer Lopez Wedding Gowns: We were all taken aback with the befitting wedding gowns of the pop star Jennifer Lopez. The renowned designer, Ralph Lauren recently shared some detailed pictures of all the three wedding gowns worn by the hot bride. All the three gowns were custom made that the actress wore during her second wedding with actor Ben Affleck. She walked down the aisle in a gown made with over 1000 hand cut handkerchiefs using 1640 feet of fabric. Ralph Lauren also shared that the other two gowns were made of silk tulle, pearls, and Swarovski crystals.

Lopez later changed into a chandelier pearl gown which featured micro-pleats of silk tulle, pearl embellishments and Swarovski crystal detailing. 30 artisans worked to hand-embroider the one-of-a-kind, open-back design across 700 hours. The actress later shared in an edition of her On the JLo Newsletter, "The dresses were dreamy… thank you Ralph Lauren,". The bride's third custom Ralph Lauren gown featured a sleek mermaid silhouette and a removable hood. The look also had a keyhole neckline embellished with Swarovski crystals of varying sizes.

Stylist Rob Zangardi, who has been collaborating with the diva alongside his partner Mariel Haenn for years, shared a closer look at her gowns on Instagram, writing, "The most beautiful bride there ever was." When talking about the bride how can we miss the look of our handsome Groom. Ben Affleck also wore Ralph Lauren Couture white tuxedo jacket, black trousers and a matching bow-tie. He kept the look little classic. Lauren also managed to style the kids of the family. All the 5 children were wearing white Ralph Lauren Couture.

When Lopez and Affleck rekindled their relationship close to two decades later in 2021,with Lopez sharing to her fans, "It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other." The actor proposed Lopez with a gorgeous green diamond ring, a color which very close to the bride. JLo also has shown the importance of the color green in her life by saying that, "I always say the color green is my lucky color,".

