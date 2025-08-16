Work to casual weekend brunch: Here’s how you can style your classic blue striped shirt You can give your classic blue striped shirt an upgrade just by styling it in the right way. This will give you the chance to wear it in different ways. Here are some ways you can style your classic blue striped shirt.

New Delhi:

Every woman has the classic blue striped shirt. But styling it with the same lower and footwear can become boring after a time. Hence, it is important that you give your shirt an upgrade with some easy styling.

These styling tips can help you wear your classic blue striped shirt to work as well as to weekend brunches. Here are some ways you can style your classic blue striped shirt.

Styling your classic blue striped shirt

Work-Ready: A blue striped shirt is a timeless office essential. Tuck it neatly into high-waisted trousers; black, beige or even navy for a monochrome look. You can add a slim belt and wear pointed-toe heels or loafers for a clean office look. Casual Weekend Brunch: For a relaxed yet stylish weekend vibe, pair the shirt with light-wash denim jeans and white sneakers. Roll up the sleeves and go for a half-tuck to create that “casual but put-together” look. You can either carry a crossbody bag or oversized tote to complete the look. Layered Over Basics: You can use the shirt for layering over outfits. Wear it open over a white tank, camisole or crop top. Pair this with shorts, skirts or slim-fit trousers for a street-style look. Skirt Combo: You can also style your striped shirt with skirts. Pair it with a pencil skirt, which can give you a structured look or pleated midi for a playful vibe. Finish the look with a pair of sneakers or strappy sandals. Statement Accessories: Style your shirt with chunky gold jewelry, bold sunglasses or a structured handbag. Even when paired with simple trousers or jeans these accessories instantly elevate the outfit.

