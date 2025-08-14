Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée Saaniya Chandok’s pastel blue saree look spells subtle luxury Saaniya Chandok, Arjun Tendulkar’s fiancée, stuns in a pastel blue saree with silver detailing — an elegant inspiration for every bridesmaid’s OOTD.

New Delhi:

Saaniya Chandok, the newly engaged fiancée of Arjun Tendulkar, is also making all the news for her impeccable fashion style. Saaniya, who is generally reclusive when it comes to being in the limelight, has recently wowed in an airy pastel blue saree that screams bridesmaid goals.

Saaniya's recent viral look has made a splash online! While there aren't many pictures available of the look, we managed to get our hands on one snap featuring Sara Tendulkar. Saaniya's look is a knockout!

Decoding Saaniya Chandok's saree look

This subtle, ethereal shade of the saree really goes well with Indian tones and lends an air of casual elegance. Silver detailing on it gave very delicate touches, as did the scalloped border, perfectly sitting between minimalism and festive glitz. The silver blouse carried intricate embroidery that gave a little sheen to the ensemble without disturbing the serenity of the pastels. The look was completed with soft curls and statement jewellery, including a maang tikka and a choker, to perfectly walk the balance of contemporary and traditional.

This pastel blue saree is exactly what bridesmaids would want to don in order to shine, just not steal the show's limelight. It is versatile enough to be worn for mehendi functions to morning weddings.

All about Arjun Tendulkar's bride-to-be Saaniya Chandok

Saaniya Chandok, who recently got engaged to cricketer Arjun Tendulkar, comes from one of Mumbai’s most prominent business families. She is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, a well-known name in the city’s hospitality industry, with ventures like the InterContinental hotel and the popular Brooklyn Creamery.

Unlike most people from high-profile backgrounds, Saaniya keeps a low public profile. Nevertheless, she is an entrepreneur herself, having started Mr. Paws, a luxury pet spa in Mumbai. With everything from Korean microbubble therapy to CO₂ Japanese hydrotherapy for animals, her business is the first of its kind in India.

A London School of Economics business management graduate, Saaniya combines a passion for animals with astute business sense. In both career and fashion, she exudes a combination of contemporary chic and unassuming confidence — something that is aptly captured in her recent pastel blue saree appearance.

Whether you’re part of the bride’s inner circle or simply attending as a guest, a pastel blue saree like this ensures you’ll look graceful and festive. So, let's slay like Saaniya Chandok!