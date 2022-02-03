Want to reach Kareena Kapoor Khan's zero size? Know food hacks, tips Bebo has been following herself

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MANISHTAMANCHA, PEHCHANKAUN_ Still of Kareena Kapoor from Tashan (2008)

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for setting trends. From giving fans fashion goals with films like 'Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham' and 'Jab We Met' to making bold kajal a makeup statement, the actress has time and given moments to fans to look up to. She was also the first celebrity in India to introduce the audience to size-zero. In the 2008 film 'Tashan', Bebo flaunted her chiselled physique on the big screen and it became an instant hit. Her look was the rage at that time and people keep talking about it even today.

But how can you get that perfect size-zero body? Known for helping Kareena Kapoor Khan reach “zero size” figure, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar in her audiobook ‘Eating in the Age of Dieting’ on Audible shares tips that Bebo has been following all this time! Know them here:

Start your day with a power-packed breakfast.

Eat that wholesome meal sixty to ninety minutes pre-workout to ensure that you are able to optimize muscle fiber recruitment during exercise. This leads to a bigger afterburn (more calories burned post-workout), and you get your results in a shorter period of time.

Nimbu pani with kala namak, sugar, kesar and a bit of ginger as a mid-afternoon pick-me-up drink (a couple of hours post lunch). This keeps the afternoon slump away. The kesar works miracles for the hair and skin while the ginger and kala namak combo will leave you feeling light and helps avoid bloating on tough working days.

Dal-chawal-ghee or khichdi-dahi or doodhi sabzi and jowar roti with ghee for dinner

An early and wholesome dinner ensures good, restorative sleep that helps the hormones stay in a state of balance and has an anti-ageing effect on the body. Waking up fresh and sleeping soundly are the cornerstones of leading a good life.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical and dietry advice.