Floral midi dress face-off: Who wore it better, Deepika Padukone or Mrunal Thakur? Mrunal Thakur stepped out in a floral midi dress while promoting her upcoming film, sparking comparisons with a similar look worn earlier by Deepika Padukone. Here’s a closer look at both outfits, their styling differences and who wore the floral moment better.

Promotions and fashion almost always move together. When actors step out to talk about an upcoming film, the style game naturally sharpens. That’s exactly what happened when Mrunal Thakur recently made an appearance while promoting her upcoming film Do Deewane Seher Mein, where she stars opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi.

But the chatter wasn’t just around the film. It was the dress that pulled focus. A floral midi that felt instantly familiar. Not identical to anything we’ve seen before, but close enough to trigger a fashion déjà vu moment. Because many were reminded of a similar floral look once worn by Deepika Padukone.

Mrunal Thakur’s floral midi dress channels vintage charm with modern ease

For the trailer launch, Mrunal chose a Gauri & Nainika midi frock built around statement florals. Bold pink, green and purple blooms played out against a darker base with a soft gloss sheen that added depth without making the look loud.

The dress came with broad sleeveless straps and a square neckline. Structured, but not stiff. There was a gentle retro pull to it. Something that nodded to vintage silhouettes while still feeling current. She paired it simply. Strappy skinny heels. Small dangling earrings. A sleek bracelet. Nothing competing with the dress.

Mrunal Thakur keeps makeup and styling soft for a clean promotional look

Her beauty choices followed the same relaxed brief. A dewy base. Soft smokey eyes. A flick of winged liner. Glossy nude lips. Hair left open in loose waves. Effortless without looking underdone. It kept the focus on the print while maintaining a polished promotional finish.

Why Mrunal Thakur’s floral dress feels familiar, but isn’t identical to Deepika Padukone’s

The familiarity comes from the design language. Statement florals. Cinched bodice. Voluminous skirt. Elements that also featured in a Gauri & Nainika ensemble worn earlier by Deepika during Pathaan promotions.

But the dresses are not the same. Deepika’s version leaned more dramatic. A deeper neckline. A more sharply cinched silhouette. The structure felt stronger, the fall more sculpted. Mrunal’s, in contrast, stayed softer and more relaxed in its overall mood.

Deepika Padukone’s floral moment leaned bolder in styling

Where the similarity really splits is in the styling. Deepika’s look, styled by Shaleena Nathani, was pushed firmly into statement territory. She paired the dress with emerald green Isharya earrings, a sleek pulled-back hairstyle and pointed black stilettos. The accessories carried weight. The hair added drama. The finish felt red-carpet ready rather than promotional.

Mrunal Thakur vs Deepika Padukone: Similar florals, completely different fashion moods

The ensemble language itself carries a faint 60s Hollywood energy. Structured femininity. Statement blooms. Old-school glamour filtered through modern tailoring. Mrunal made a case for minimal styling with a statement print. Easy. Wearable. Softly elegant. Deepika, meanwhile, dialled up the drama through accessories and hair, turning a similar floral narrative into a high-impact fashion moment.

If subtle floral charm is your lane, Mrunal’s take works beautifully. If bold styling and statement finishing are more your speed, Deepika’s version shows how the same design sensibility can be pushed further. Different dresses. Similar vibe. Two distinct style moods.

