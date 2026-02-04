Badshah just revealed his most expensive watch; it can buy you houses for your next generation Badshah has revealed the name of the most expensive watch he owns, a luxury timepiece priced up to Rs 4 crore. In a recent interaction, the rapper spoke about his evolving taste in watchmaking, his preference for mechanical watches, and the sentimental value he associates with timepieces.

New Delhi:

Rapper Badshah may be known for chartbusters, but lately he’s been letting people see a different side of him. One that’s deeply into watchmaking. Beyond hype. Beyond flex. He’s already made headlines as the first Indian to own one of the ultra-rare Rolex ‘Barbie’ Daytonas, and now he’s opening up about the pieces that actually matter to him.

In a conversation with digital creator Khalid Talks, Badshah spoke about his relationship with watches. From humble beginnings to serious horology, the kind that values craft over noise.

Badshah on the best and worst watches

When asked what he considers the best watch in the world, Badshah didn’t point to a luxury brand. “My first watch, I think. A Timex. My dad gifted it to me.” Asked about the worst watch he’s seen from a big brand, he refused to name names. “They are all good man, I can’t.. I’m not gonna say it.”

His tastes, though, have clearly evolved. “I don’t like Quartz anymore because I have grown into someone who appreciates watchmaking. I think I would like to stay away from Quartz, although Elegante is an exception.”

Badshah’s most expensive watch

When the conversation turned to money, Badshah joked his way around it. “I can’t tell you.. I’ll be raided. It is a piece unique.”

After a bit of prodding, he admitted it was the watch on his wrist. A Richard Mille Automatic Winding RM 30-01. In today’s market, the watch is valued between Rs 2.2 crore and Rs 4 crore.

Why the Richard Mille RM 30-01 stands out

The RM 30-01 features a skeletonised automatic movement with hours, minutes, seconds, an oversized date, a power-reserve indicator, a function selector, and a declutchable variable-geometry rotor. It’s technical, bold, and unapologetically modern.

The baseplate and bridges are crafted from grade 5 titanium, a lightweight yet rigid alloy commonly used in aerospace and high-performance engineering. This helps the movement stay durable while reducing overall weight.

Unlike traditional automatic watches that rely on sliding flanges to prevent overwinding, the RM 30-01 uses a declutchable rotor system. Once the watch is fully wound, the rotor disengages, protecting the movement from unnecessary stress and long-term wear.

Badshah on his dream watch

When asked about the one watch he still dreams of owning, Badshah smiled. “I have it, it’s a Richard Mille, sadly they don’t make it anymore.”