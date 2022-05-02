Deepika Padukone's 7 breathtaking looks from the Cannes film festival red carpet

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BFFDAIRIES POLLYWOOD.BACKSTAGE 7 breathtaking looks of Deepika Padukone from Cannes

Highlights The Happy New Year stunned in a Peter Dundas cream gown with a sweeping trail

Deepika Padukone made her best appearance in 2019 in a lime green tulle tiered gown

Deepika proved that she is a pro in the fashion game in a sheer gown by Zuhair Murad

Deepika Padukone has been gracing the annual award function of Cannes since 2010. Her style, attitude and class in every ensemble that she carried on the Cannes red carpet has talked about her dynamic style. Every time the actress has graced the film festival, she has marked her appearance in golden letters. This year as well, the Chennai Express actress will make her presence known on the red carpet and also as a jury member at the Cannes film festival. She will be a part of the 9 member jury team. Until we wait for her new pictures from the event, let’s check out her previous best looks when she attended Festival de Cannes.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor: Bollywood beauties fall for sequin dresses this summer

For the very first time in 2010, Deepika Padukone stepped on the Cannes red carpet in an ivory gold saree by designer Rohit Bal. The actress appeared as the brand ambassador for Chivas Regal at the 63rd film festival. She chose to complete her look with golden jewellery and carried a gold clutch along with it. She kept her makeup very minimal with black eyeliner.

Later in 2017, the actress showed the world her uber-chic look as she arrived in transparent aubergine Marchesa gown. The 36-year-old actress chose to go with dark lips and wavy hair for the event. She finished her look with diamond jewellery and strappy heels.

Her second look from 2017, featured an emerald one-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit, designed by Brandon Maxwell. The actress gave her eyes a dramatic look and tied her locks in a neat bun. She also carried De Grisogono jewellery which comprised of earrings and a bracelet.

In 2018, Deepika Padukone looked like a real-life barbie as she graced the event in a glamorous fuchsia pink Ashi studio gown with fairy ruffles. The actress chose to complete her look with matching pumps. Talking about the accessories, Deepika donned a pair of emerald drop earrings and a ring by designer Lorraine Schwartz. She kept her eye makeup bold with smokey eyes.

Also Read: Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone the only Indian actor on the 75th Cannes Film Festival jury

Deepika proved that she is a pro in the fashion game with her next look, in a sheer gown by Zuhair Murad. With an extended floor-length trail, a cape over her shoulders and a plunging neckline, the outfit made the actress look like a million dollars. She chose to keep her eye makeup in a red tone with nude lips and her tresses in waves. She also wore diamond earrings from Lorraine Schwartz and heels by Kirkwood.

Deepika Padukone made her best appearance in 2019 in a lime green tulle tiered gown from Giambattista Valli, which also had a trail to it. The actress chose to accessorise her look with a rose pink flowery headband from Emily London and Stuart Weitzman sandals. She kept her makeup very minimal and garnered praise from all over.

The Happy New Year star grabbed many eyeballs in 2019 with her second look. She stunned in a Peter Dundas cream gown with a sweeping trail, exaggerated pointed sleeves and a huge black bow in the front, which made her look very dramatic. She chose to keep her makeup game on point as she dazzled in bold eyeliner and kept her hair tied up in a sleek high ponytail. She completed her entire look with diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz and black strappy heels from Aquazurra.