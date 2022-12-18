Deepika Padukone's red outfits that are perfect for your Christmas fashion moments

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone in red outfits

Deepika Padukone is an absolute fashionista! Having made her film debut back in 2007 with blockbuster Om Shanti Om, Deepika Padukone has carved a niche for herself among the industry’s biggest names-- both on-screen and off-screen. She surely knows how to make heads turn with her impeccable fashion sense and charming smile. The actress hardly misses a chance of making her fans drool over stunning clothing. Her wardrobe is a perfect blend of casuals, pant-suits and airport wear. She loved to style herself with minimalist yet statement-making accessories and makeup looks. For Christmas, let's take a clue from her wardrobe that perfectly fits your Christmas fashion moments.

Check out her looks below.

Read More Lifestyle News