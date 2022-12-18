Sunday, December 18, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Fashion
  5. Deepika Padukone's red outfits that are perfect for your Christmas fashion moments

Deepika Padukone's red outfits that are perfect for your Christmas fashion moments

Deepika Padukone always manages to bring something new to the fashion table each time she steps out.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Updated on: December 18, 2022 10:22 IST
Deepika Padukone
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA PADUKONE Deepika Padukone in red outfits

Deepika Padukone is an absolute fashionista! Having made her film debut back in 2007 with blockbuster Om Shanti Om, Deepika Padukone has carved a niche for herself among the industry’s biggest names-- both on-screen and off-screen. She surely knows how to make heads turn with her impeccable fashion sense and charming smile. The actress hardly misses a chance of making her fans drool over stunning clothing. Her wardrobe is a perfect blend of casuals, pant-suits and airport wear. She loved to style herself with minimalist yet statement-making accessories and makeup looks. For Christmas, let's take a clue from her wardrobe that perfectly fits your Christmas fashion moments.

Check out her looks below.

Read More Lifestyle News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle and Fashion Section

Top News

Latest News