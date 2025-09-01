BTS’ V puts Indian label in global spotlight with effortless look | Photos BTS’ V, Kim Taehyung, was spotted in an ivory-white hand-embroidered shirt from Delhi-based label Kartik Research. His effortless look not only reflects his signature style but also shines a spotlight on Indian craftsmanship and sustainable fashion globally.

BTS’ V, also known as Kim Taehyung, has once again proven why his style is to die for. Recently, he was seen in an ivory-white, hand-embroidered shirt from the Indian menswear label Kartik Research, sparking excitement among desi Armys. For the desi BTS army, this was the best moment of 2025!

The look was simple yet striking! V matched the embroidered top with a relaxed undershirt, jeans, and a beanie. The relaxed ensemble was his signature laidback style, but it set the focus on Indian workmanship. Take a look:

Why this moment matters for BTS fans in India

For Indian ARMYs, V's selection was culturally relevant. It wasn't fashion for fashion's sake; it was about visibility. Watching one of the largest pop stars in the world adoptan Indian handicraft style made them proud and showed how local craftsmanship has the potential to resonate globally.

When celebrities such as V wear standalone Indian brands, they amplify the discussion on sustainability, handicraft, and cultural commerce in fashion.

About Kartik Research: The designer behind the shirt

Origins in Delhi

Kartik Research is a menswear brand based in Delhi that is gradually gaining prominence on global fashion scenes.

Vintage comes alive today

The brand is renowned for its talent to redefine vintage looks with a contemporary eye. Its lines tend to combine international silhouettes with Indian embroideries.

Hand embroidery and recycled fabrics

What makes Kartik Research different is the fact that it has a strong emphasis on traditional crafts. Be it hand embroidery or working with recycled fabrics, every piece has the tale of sustainability and cultural heritage.

Sustainability as an underlying principle

By making clothes that are artisanal and sustainable at the same time, Kartik Research is not just a brand but a movement towards responsible fashion.

Kim Taehyung's global impact on fashion

Each ensemble V wears instantly creates trends and buzz on social media. Having opted for Kartik Research, he has introduced Indian craft to the world, promoting appreciation of local culture globally. For young designers, such opportunities are game-changers, demonstrating how Indian craft does not only have a place in museums or heritage institutions, but in the wardrobes of international icons as well.

Kim Taehyung's effortless style in Kartik Research is more than a style moment; it's a cultural bridge. By placing Indian embroidery and sustainable fashion in the worldwide spotlight, V emphasises how fashion can be personal style and cultural diplomacy. For Indian fans, it's a proud reminder that their craft and culture are still world-inspiring.