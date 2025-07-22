BTS members Jimin, V, Jungkook spotted at Los Angeles restaurant, video goes viral | Watch South Korean singers Jimin, V, and Jungkook of the famous South Korean boy band BTS were recently spotted at the LA restaurant. Watch the viral video here.

New Delhi:

Recently, BTS members Jimin, V, and Jungkook were spotted dining together at a Los Angeles restaurant. A video of their restaurant visit surfaced online and quickly caught the attention of the BTS ARMY. In the video, the trio V, Jimin, and Jungkook looked relaxed and happy, smiling and greeting fans around the restaurant, indicating that they were having a good time and appeared to be enjoying each other's company. The three were spotted greeting everyone as they made their way.

The members kept it casual yet stylish with their outfit choices. Jimin opted for loose jeans and a basic oversized t-shirt. V added his fashion twist by opting for a more relaxed look, complete with a hat, loose-fitting pants, and a simple shirt. Jungkook chose a comfy hoodie and joggers, blending style.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared by a fan page named @j.m.bighitmusics and has garnered over 10 thousand views, thousands of likes and several comments ever since it was posted. Social media users have reacted to this video and filled the comment section with heartfelt comments. One user wrote, "How cute and humble JIMIN is." Another user commented, "love BTS ARMY."

How BTS was formed?

For those who may not know, the South Korean musical group BTS was founded in 2013 by BigHit Entertainment. There are seven members in the group, which includes J-Hope, V, Suga, RM, Jungkook, Jimin, and Jin.

How did it all start?

Each member was selected by the company following numerous auditions. They spent years singing, dancing, and performing. BTS made their debut with the song "No More Dream' in June 2013. BTS stands for Bang Tan Sonyeondan. They are also known as Beyond The Scene in English.

