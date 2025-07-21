Good Boy: After 'When Life Gives You Tangerines', Park Bo-gum impresses netizens with Kim So-hyun starrer Nowadays, South Korean dramas are making a splash on the OTT platform and a new name has been added to this episode. This series has been making a place in the hearts of the audience since its release.

Park Bo-gum, who became the Internet's husband with his green forest acting in the Korean drama, When Life Gives You Tangerines, was back on the OTT screens with Prime Video's Good Boy. The 16th and final episode of the series was out on Sunday. The series that also features Kim So-hyun in the lead role got good response from the audiences and kept them hooked till the finale episode. Read further to know everything about this Korean drama.

A look at Good Boy's IMDb rating

Good Boy's first episode was released on May 31 and now its full episodes have been released. The most special thing about this series is that it is not limited to action, but also tells a deep and human story. This 16-episode series will not give you a chance to blink, because new revelations and twists are seen in every episode. Its IMDb rating is 7.7.

What is the story of Good Boy?

Talking about the story of this K-drama, it is the story of Yoon Dong-joo, who is a former Olympic boxer and has now become a police officer. He uses his life experiences and boxing lessons to catch criminals and get justice. It shows not only action but also mental and emotional struggle.

After When Life Gives You Tangerines, Bo-gum has once again given an applaud worthy performance in the Prime Video series. This transformation in the show is also being hailed on social media. The scenes where his character seems physically hurt are still a point of discussion.

Supporting cast

All the actors in this K-drama are masters in themselves. The drama stars actors like Park Bo-gum, Kim So-hyun, Lee Sang-yi, Heo Seong-tae and Oh Jung Se in lead roles. You can watch Good Boy on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

