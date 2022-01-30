Bold and Beautiful! Deepika Padukone looks breathtaking at Bigg Boss 15 grand finale

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Deepika Padukone at Bigg Boss 15 grand finale

Highlights Deepika Padukone is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Gehraiyaan

She has been promoting the film along with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Keeping up with her bold and beautiful looks, Deepika on Sunday flaunted another LBD.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been treating fans with mesmerising looks lately. Soon after the trailer launch of her next film Gehraiyaan, the actress started making headlines for her fashion statements. Keeping up with the bold and beautiful looks, Deepika on Sunday flaunted another LBD (Little Black Dress) and left many jaws dropped. She appeared on the grand finale of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 along with co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

For the event, Deepika Padukone opted for a black Alexandre Vauthier dress. Words fail to express how gorgeous the actress looked. She complimented her look with her trademark red lips, sleek hairdo and statement jewellery. She finished the look with black Gucci stilettos. Deepika Padukone was again styled by Shaleena Nathani.

Check out the photos here-

On Saturday, Deepika Padukone had flaunted another black and bold look. She rocked a snazzy leather dress from Halpern. The LBD consisted of an asymmetric shoulder line and cut-out detail at the waist. She paired it with matching lace-up heels from Magda Butrym and gold dangle chain earrings.

Also present at the Bigg Boss 15 grand finale were Gehraiyaan stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. While Siddhant opted for a black suit up look, Ananya sported a pop of colours.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Siddhant Chaturvedi at Bigg Boss 15 grand finale

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ananya Panday at Bigg Boss 15 grand finale

On a related note, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Thursday (January 27) launched free counselling services to support the general public as a part of The Deepika Padukone Closet initiative. The actress took to Instagram and shared, "Following two successful quarters of The Frontline Assist program “The Deepika Padukone Closet” will now extend free counselling services to support the general public. The "Counselling Assist" initiative is launched by The Live Love Laugh Foundation in partnership with Sangath and provides free tele counselling services."