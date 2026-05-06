Bhavitha Mandava’s ‘jeans look’ at the Met Gala sparked outrage online, Chanel issues statement

New Delhi:

Indian model Bhavitha Mandava made one of the most talked-about debuts at the 2026 Met Gala, not because of dramatic couture or a theatrical gown, but because she appeared to walk the red carpet in jeans.

Representing Chanel, the Hyderabad-born model arrived in what looked like a simple denim-and-top outfit. Within minutes, social media exploded with reactions ranging from disappointment to praise, with many questioning why Chanel’s first Indian house ambassador was styled so casually for fashion’s biggest night. But according to Chanel, the look was anything but ordinary.

The ‘jeans’ were actually couture

What appeared to be blue denim was in fact a meticulously crafted haute couture illusion made from silk muslin printed to resemble jeans. According to Hindustan Times, the offical statemetns reads, "Bhavitha Mandava, Chanel ambassador, wore at the Met Gala a beige muslin half zip sweater over a white muslin top and muslin printed pants with a blue denim effect. This look is a Haute Couture reinterpretation of the outfit she wore to open the Métiers d’art show in New York last December, marking her return to the city where she was first discovered. 250 hours were required in the making of this look."

The look featured:

A beige muslin half-zip sweater

A white muslin inner top

Denim-effect muslin trousers

Chanel’s signature two-tone heels

Minimal jewellery and soft glam styling

Chanel described the ensemble as a “Haute Couture reinterpretation” of the outfit Bhavitha wore while opening the Métiers d’Art show in New York in December 2025. For the brand, it was designed as a full-circle moment.

Why the look became controversial

The Met Gala is known for maximalism, spectacle, and fantasy dressing. So when Bhavitha appeared in what visually resembled casual streetwear, many viewers felt the styling did not match the scale of the occasion.

Social media users criticised the look as “too basic” for a historic debut, with several posts accusing Chanel of underdressing its Indian ambassador while other celebrities arrived in elaborate couture.

Others, however, defended the styling, arguing that the quietness of the look was precisely the point. Here's how X user reacted to the look:

Fashion storytelling over red carpet spectacle

According to reports, the outfit referenced the day Bhavitha was first discovered on a New York subway platform before becoming a global fashion name. In an interview with British Vogue, Bhavitha described the outfit as “a full-circle moment.” For Chanel, the concept appeared rooted in storytelling rather than viral glamour.

Who is Bhavitha Mandava?

Bhavitha Mandava rose to international prominence after becoming the first Indian model to open a Chanel runway show during the brand’s Métiers d’Art presentation in New York. Originally from Hyderabad, she studied architecture before moving to New York for higher studies. She was reportedly discovered on a subway platform and quickly became one of fashion’s most closely watched new faces.

In 2026, Chanel named her its first Indian global house ambassador.

The reaction to Bhavitha’s Met Gala debut says as much about internet culture as it does about fashion. Craftsmanship and storytelling can easily get overshadowed by visual drama. Bhavitha’s “denim illusion” became controversial not because it lacked craftsmanship, but because it looked deceptively simple in a space built around spectacle. And in many ways, that may have been Chanel’s boldest statement of the night.

Also read: Met Gala 2026: Hyderabad businesswoman Sudha Reddy stuns in Manish Malhotra couture crafted over 3,459 hours