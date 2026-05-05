Met Gala 2026: Hyderabad businesswoman Sudha Reddy stuns in Manish Malhotra couture crafted over 3,459 hours

New Delhi:

At the Met Gala 2026 in New York, Sudha Reddy returned to the red carpet in a custom look by Manish Malhotra. The outfit, created with stylist Mariel Haenn, was titled ‘The Tree of Life’ and focused on textile heritage, particularly Kalamkari.

The look connected traditional craft with a more structured, contemporary form. It drew from the Machilipatnam style of Kalamkari, a textile tradition that goes back thousands of years and is known for hand-painted motifs using natural dyes. The ‘Tree of Life’ motif, linked to balance and interconnectedness, sat at the centre of the design.

The concept and craft

The outfit followed the ‘Costume Art’ theme but leaned into narrative more than spectacle. It took 3,459 hours to complete and involved over 90 artisans. Techniques like zardozi, marodi, resham and metalwork were used together, combining hand embroidery with couture construction.

Design elements referenced Telangana. Motifs included the Palapitta, Jammi Chettu and Tangedu, along with symbolic elements like Kalpavriksha, Surya and Chandra. These were placed across the garment to reflect regional identity and seasonal traditions.

The look and details

The base was a sculpted, corseted silhouette in deep royal blue, built using Manish Malhotra’s swirl construction. Antique gold zari embroidery ran across the surface, with the Tree of Life rendered in zardozi across velvet, silk and tulle. The bodice included fine marodi work, while peacock motifs extended into a 7 metre trail.

A sheer tulle cape added another layer, embroidered with flora and fauna references linked to Hyderabad. At the back, there was a structured metal installation made from brass, copper and silver, centred around the Kalpavriksha and surrounded by the same symbolic motifs.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Sudha Reddy’s outfit followed the ‘Costume Art’ theme but leaned into narrative more than spectacle.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)Sudha Reddy’s look connected traditional craft with a more structured, contemporary form.

Jewellery and styling

The jewellery came from Reddy’s personal collection, valued at $15 million. It included a Victorian-finish necklace with rose-cut diamonds and a 550 carat ‘Queen of Merelani’ tanzanite from Tanzania. There was also a 23 carat yellow diamond ring and a 30 carat rose-cut polki diamond ring from Rajasthan.

She carried a Dolce and Gabbana minaudière with a crystal-encrusted, baroque-style metal finish, along with a custom Manish Malhotra clutch featuring vintage zardozi and gold tassels. Styling stayed minimal. Soft contouring, diffused smoky cat-eyes, a sleek low ponytail and gold-chrome French tip nails.

What Sudha Reddy, Manish Malhotra and Mariel Haenn said

Sudha Reddy said, “Hyderabad is my foundation and this ensemble is a translation of that cultural identity into a language that is both global and deeply personal. Indian craftsmanship isn’t a legacy confined to history but a living, breathing art form. It was vital to demonstrate that these ancient techniques possess the structural integrity and aesthetic power to lead the global fashion dialogue. The Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana recently emphasised that South Indian crafts and textiles deserve sustained global visibility, even envisioning their presence at platforms like London and Paris Fashion Week. That became my singular brief to the team to take the richness of South Indian textile heritage to an international stage. New York was our starting point.”

Manish Malhotra said, “Fashion, for me, has always been about the emotion behind the image. With ‘The Tree of Life,’ we wanted to create something that carries memory and the soul of the craft. It is not merely worn, it is experienced.”

Mariel Haenn said, “Working with Sudha Reddy and Manish Malhotra on ‘The Tree of Life’ was an exercise in pushing the boundaries of what red carpet fashion can be. Our goal was to treat this ensemble as a piece of high concept art by projecting the grandeur of Indian heritage through a cinematic contemporary lens. My approach to styling has always been about finding the narrative thread that connects a person to their clothes. With Sudha Reddy, that thread is her commitment to her hometown and the storytelling of her culture.”

Since her debut in 2021 and another appearance in 2024, Reddy has continued to bring Indian craft into the Met Gala space, linking regional techniques with a global platform.

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