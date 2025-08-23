Ananya Pandey turns showstopper in hot pink lehenga for Punit Balana’s 10-year anniversary show Anaya Pandey walked for Punit Balana's 10-year anniversary show. The designer launched his latest collection “AMER” during the show. Read on as we decode Ananya’s showstopper look.

New Delhi:

Ananya Pandey turned showstopper for Punit Balana’s grand 10-year anniversary show, held at Jaipur’s Rambagh Palace on Friday, August 22. She wore a hot pink lehenga that she accessorised with a giant emerald neckpiece.



Punit Balana in his 10-year anniversary show launched his latest collection “AMER”. An Instagram post by Punit Balana says that the collection “brings together elements from every era of Punit Balana — the details, the silhouettes, the craft — that shaped our signature style today.” Read on as we decode Ananya’s showstopper look.

Ananya Pandey in hot pink lehanga

Ananya walked the ramp in a hot pink lehenga from Balana’s “AMER” collection. The lehenga featured intricate silver embroidery. She paired it with a sleeveless blouse with equally stunning embroidery all over.

Ananya Pandey’s jewellery

Ananya paired the lehenga with a statement diamond and ruby choker and matching earrings. She also wore an emerald necklace that complemented the entire look. She also wore bangles on her left hand and a statement ring on her right.

Subtle makeup that’s perfectly matched

Ananya’s makeup for the show was natural with shades of pink. For her eyes, she kept it kohled and smoky. She sported nude glossy lips and pink cheeks that perfectly complemented her outfit. For her hair, she tied it in a sleek high bun.

Lehenga for the bride

For brides who want to wear pink on their big day, this is the perfect outfit that you can pick. It is dreamy and makes quite a statement with the embroidery and statement colour.

