Alia Bhatt to Janhvi Kapoor, actresses paint the town PINK with their bold heels

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVIKAPOOR SHIRLEYSETIA Janhvi Kapoor to Shirley Setia actresses love for pink bold heels

Alia Bhatt, kriti Sanon to janhvi Kapoor, it appears that our Bollywood divas' new favourite colour is bright pink and this time it's not just for clothing but also for shoes. Celebrities are turning to hot pink in 2022 for red carpets, photo shoots, parties, and everything in between. Recently, divas have been sporting pop-colored clothing with ease and now actresses are beginning to add pink shoes to their wardrobes and we think it's time to put the trend of black and nudes behind us.

Alia Bhatt

Talking about the versatile actress from ‘Gangubai’, Alia Bhatt always rules the fashion game of pop colours. Pairing together two bold pop colours - a neon short dress with the hot pink wedges is not something that everyone can pull off.

Image Source : TWITTERAlia Bhatt

Shirley Setia

Shirley has always been admired for her beauty. She has once again astounded her followers with her modest attire and bright pink shoes, which undoubtedly give her a polished appearance. With her music and on point appearance, the adorable and lovely singer never fails to set trends that we all lust after.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHIRLEYSETIAShirley Setia

Kriti Sanon

When it comes to sparkling in sequin dresses Kriti is on top of the list. Adding a pop of pink heels to her off shoulder sequin blue dress, the actress looked alluring.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRITISANONKriti Sanon

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi's all-hot-pink outfit from her most recent photo shoot has stunned fans. She paired the dress with something other than the typical nudes and blacks and added some colour to her shoes as well.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVIKAPOORJanhvi Kapoor

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul dazzled fashion lovers with an orange dress and tie-up pink shoes which worked well for her!

Image Source : INSTAGRAMRakul Preet Singh

After all the actresses pairing their attires with a pop of Pink shoes, aren’t we all itching to add the beauties to our wardrobes too?

Also Read: Alia Bhatt sizzles at Darlings trailer launch in a yellow mini dress. It's cost will shock you

Also Read: From Tara Sutaria to Janhvi Kapoor actresses who rocked their black outfits like queens!

Read More Lifestyle News