Alia Bhatt makes appearance in Gucci look from Demna’s debut collection at Milan Fashion Week

Alia Bhatt was present for Gucci’s show at Milan Fashion Week 2025. She arrived in a dramatic ensemble as Gucci debuted creative director Demna’s La Famiglia collection at a star-studded fashion week.

Bhatt’s look blended high drama and bold fashion and was the perfect mix of gothic glamour and modern sophistication. The outfit was put together meticulously, and Alia stole the spotlight at one of the most prestigious fashion events in the world. Read on to know more about her outfit.

Alia’s Outfit Details

Alia Bhatt’s look was centred around a black faux fur Gucci coat, which featured full-length sleeves, an oversized silhouette, drop shoulders, and a sharp V neckline. The coat was cinched at the waist with a striking gold Gucci chain belt, which gave a regal yet edgy touch. A front slit shows the sheer, monogrammed Gucci stockings.

Underneath, Alia wore a nude satin mini dress with a plunging neckline and delicate lace accents. It gave the outfit a sensual yet refined balance to the bold coat. She completed the look with sleek black pointed heels and a structured Gucci top-handle bag detailed in gold. For jewellery, she picked monogram earrings and a chunky gold ring.

Alia’s Makeup and Hair

The actress complemented her look with smoky kohl-rimmed eyes, muted pink shadow, feathered brows, and a glowy base. She finished with a glossy pink lip and softly contoured cheeks, keeping the look glamorous yet balanced. Alia’s hair was kept open in long, sleek, and centre parting.

Alia Speaks about Alpha

Speaking to Variety, she said, “Alpha releases on 25th December 2025. Wow! It’s pretty close. Yeah, that’s a big one for me, because it’s my first venture into action and I’m really curious to see how the audience connects with that.”

