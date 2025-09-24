Rani Mukerji dazzles in Sabyasachi saree, custom necklace at the 71st National Film Awards Rani Mukerji made a statement with a customised jewellery piece at the 71st National Film Awards. Eagle-eyed fans spotted Mukerji wearing a customised necklace with her daughter Adira’s name. Read on to know more about her outfit.

New Delhi:

Rani Mukerji looked graceful while receiving the award for Best Actor in Leading Role for her role in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway at the 71st National Film Awards, held on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. She picked a saree designed by couturier Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Along with the saree, Mukerji made a statement with a customised jewellery piece. Eagle-eyed fans spotted Mukerji wearing a customised necklace with her daughter Adira’s name.

Rani Mukerji’s Sabyasachi Saree

For the National Film Awards, Mukerji picked a brown saree from the designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The saree was a tribute to the country’s intricate craftsmanship. It featured a gold border that had intricate embroidery. The actress paired it with a minimalist blouse of the same shade.

Rani Mukerji’s Jewellery and Makeup

Mukerji wore a choker and a customised necklace that completed her entire look. The necklace grabbed the attention of the fans as it had her daughter Adira’s name in it. Wearing the necklace at the National Film Awards highlights Mukerji’s commitment towards her work and a mother’s love for her child.

The Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway actress kept her makeup minimal yet glamorous. She opted for kohl eyes and pink nude lips. Mukerji kept her hair open, straightened, and in a middle parting.

Rani Mukerji in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

The film follows the journey of Mrs Chatterjee (Rani Mukerji), who fights for the custody of her children after Norwegian authorities take them away from her. During the award session, the actress was seen seated between Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey. Khan and Massy, too, received the award for Best Actor in Leading Role for Jawan and 12th Fail, respectively.

