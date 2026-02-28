Leather, legacy and a new Gucci: Alia Bhatt owns the front row at Demna’s debut show

New Delhi:

Alia Bhatt once again proved why she’s considered a global fashion force as she attended Milan Fashion Week, marking a special moment for luxury fashion house Gucci. The actor was present at the brand’s much-anticipated runway show, which also introduced Demna Gvasalia as Gucci’s new creative director.

Alia carried herself with effortless confidence, embracing a bold, edgy look that perfectly reflected the brand’s evolving creative direction. Her presence reinforced her growing influence in the international fashion scene, especially as Gucci’s first Indian global ambassador, a role she has held since 2023.

For the event, Alia chose an all-black outfit that combined elegance with attitude. She wore an oversized black leather coat that shimmered under the lights, paired with sleek pointed heels and a structured Gucci handbag. Minimal yet impactful accessories, including pearl earrings and oversized sunglasses, completed her striking appearance. The outfit’s sharp silhouette and glossy finish gave her look a dramatic and powerful edge.

Her ensemble also aligned with Demna’s darker, more experimental design vision, often described as bold and slightly gothic with streetwear influences. The look managed to balance classic sophistication with modern rebellion, making it one of the standout fashion moments of the show.

This wasn’t Alia’s first appearance at Milan Fashion Week. Over the past few years, she has become a regular face at Gucci’s global events, consistently representing India on prestigious international fashion platforms. Each appearance has further cemented her position as a powerful bridge between Bollywood and global luxury fashion.

With her fearless fashion choices and growing international presence, Alia Bhatt continues to redefine what it means to be a global style icon, proudly putting India on the world fashion map.

