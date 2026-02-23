BAFTA 2026: Alia Bhatt channels old Hollywood glamour in custom Gucci

New Delhi:

Alia Bhatt took an important step forward in her career by attending the 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) for the first time. The actress attended the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday and walked down one of the world's most prestigious red carpets in an absolutely stunning manner. She was there to present the award for Best Film not in the English language, which adds to her expanding global exposure as an actress.

She chose a custom silver Gucci creation designed by Demna, pairing the shimmering gown with a soft white stole that added a vintage cinematic charm to her appearance. The overall effect was both nostalgic and contemporary, perfectly blending old-school glamour with modern sophistication.

A show-stopping gown with sculpted elegance

Styled by celebrity stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray, Alia’s outfit reflected refined craftsmanship and striking detail. The floor-length gown featured a halter neckline and was embellished with countless silver sequins that caught the light beautifully. Its backless structure and carefully placed side cut-outs enhanced the silhouette, while the fitted design highlighted her frame before flowing into a graceful skirt. The ensemble struck a balance between boldness and femininity, making it an ideal choice for the prestigious event.

The addition of a white fur stole elevated the outfit further, reinforcing its connection to vintage Hollywood fashion. Alia complemented the look with elegant heels, eye-catching earrings featuring star-like details, and a statement ring that added subtle sparkle without overpowering the outfit.

Hair and makeup: understated yet glamorous

Alia wore her hair straight and loose, parted at the centre, allowing soft strands to frame her face naturally. Her makeup stayed true to her signature minimal style but included touches that amplified the glamour. She opted for feathered brows, softly defined eyes with pink tones, mascara-coated lashes, and lightly flushed cheeks. A glossy pink lip and delicate contouring completed the look, giving her a radiant and polished finish.

Expanding her global footprint

Alia Bhatt has established herself as one of India’s most celebrated actors, known for her versatility and strong screen presence. She has also stepped into international cinema with projects such as the Hollywood film Heart of Stone. On the personal front, she married actor Ranbir Kapoor in 2022, and the couple welcomed their daughter Raha later that year. Professionally, she continues to take on ambitious roles, including upcoming films like Love & War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, and the spy thriller Alpha.

ALSO READ: 'Namaskar': Alia Bhatt 'sprinkles in some Hindi' on BAFTA 2026 stage; internet hails her