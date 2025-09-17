Alia Bhatt brings back Gucci’s most iconic ’90s dress at Aryan Khan’s 'Bads of Bollywood' screening Alia Bhatt turned heads at Aryan Khan’s 'The Bads of Bollywood' screening in an archival Gucci gown from Tom Ford’s Fall/Winter 1996/97 collection, first worn by Kate Moss. Styled with Tiffany jewels and the Gucci Bamboo 1947 mini, her look was pure fashion history on the red carpet.

New Delhi:

At the star-studded screening of Aryan Khan’s 'The Bads of Bollywood', all eyes turned to Alia Bhatt the moment she arrived hand-in-hand with Ranbir Kapoor. The couple embodied effortless star power, but it was Alia’s fashion choice that cemented the night as one for the style books.

Alia stepped out in the closing look from Gucci’s Fall/Winter 1996/97 collection, a gown that first made headlines when Kate Moss wore it on Tom Ford’s runway nearly three decades ago. With its fluid white jersey fabric, signature G-buckle belt, and modern accessories, her look wasn’t just glamorous, it was a bridge between archival fashion and today’s red-carpet narrative.

Alia Bhatt in archival Gucci: A moment of fashion history

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIABHATT)Alia Bhatt’s archival Gucci look is straight out of Tom Ford’s 1996 runway

When Alia Bhatt walked in wearing the closing look from Gucci’s Fall/Winter 1996/97 collection, the fashion world collectively gasped. This wasn’t just a red-carpet dress; it was a slice of fashion history. First seen on Kate Moss in Tom Ford’s legendary runway show, the white jersey gown with the iconic G-buckle belt remains one of Gucci’s most defining silhouettes. By pulling it out of the archives, Gucci gave Alia the rare privilege of embodying an era.

The look: sleek minimalism meets archival drama

The gown is pure Tom Ford, sensual, sculptural, and unapologetically powerful. Its clean slip-dress lines are elevated by the dramatic gold buckle cinching at the waist, a detail that instantly recalls Gucci’s hedonistic ’90s revival. Alia styled it with the Gucci Bamboo 1947 mini bag, an accessory that seamlessly married heritage and modernity.

The beauty: understated yet magnetic

Her makeup was deliberately pared back, allowing the archival statement to shine. With dewy skin, softly blushed cheeks, and kohl-rimmed eyes that added depth, the look felt timeless rather than trendy. A slicked-back bun framed her face and highlighted Tiffany & Co. diamond jewels, completing the aura of contemporary goddess-meets-Gucci muse.

Fashion archives aren’t opened lightly, and for Alia to wear this particular piece signifies more than star power. It places her within a legacy of women, Kate Moss among them, who have embodied Gucci’s most transformative eras. For Indian fashion on the global stage, it is a moment worth remembering.

