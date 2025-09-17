From Suhana Khan to Alia Bhatt: Best-dressed celebs at Aryan Khan’s 'Bads Of Bollywood' screening Bollywood turned Aryan Khan’s 'Bads Of Bollywood' screening into a full-on fashion spectacle. From Suhana Khan’s bold yellow gown and Alia Bhatt’s archival Tom Ford to the Ambanis’ luxe glamour and Kajol’s chic blue look, here are the red-carpet highlights you can’t miss.

Bollywood screenings are never just about movies; they're also about the fashion moments that take centre stage. Aryan Khan's highly speculated directorial debut, 'Bads Of Bollywood', was no different, with a star-studded audience in well-coordinated looks.

From streamlined monochromes to laid-back glamour, the function became an unplanned catwalk where celebrities showcased their individual style. The fashion parade at the screening reminded us why Bollywood red carpets are as much a celebration of couture as cinema.

Best fashion looks from 'Bads Of Bollywood' screening

The Khan clan in the spotlight

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRALBHAYANI)The Khan family turned the screening into their own runway, each serving a distinct style moment.

The Khan clan turned the screening into a runaway of their own, each contributing to a different style moment. Suhana had her diva moment in a bright yellow slit gown; meanwhile, the man of the hour, Aryan, went effortlessly chic in black. AbRam oozed casual-cool cool in cargos and sneakers. Gauri wore timeless elegance in a streamlined black gown, and Shah Rukh complemented her with a layering all-black affair, showing as ever that this family can mix glamour with personality.

The Ambani trio brings glam to the carpet

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRALBHAYANI)Radhika Merchant wowed in a scarlet pleated gown paired with a matching mini Hermès, making a bold yet elegant statement.

Radhika Merchant stunned in a scarlet pleated dress with a matching mini Hermès, pulling off a dramatic yet sophisticated look. Akash Ambani made a dapper impression in a velvet tuxedo with a crisp white shirt, balancing luxe and classic to perfection. Shloka Mehta made everyone turn heads in a sheer black gown with delicate embroidery, paired with a butterfly clutch and diamonds that gave it a whimsical, couture twist.

Ranbir and Alia redefine power couple fashion

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt strode in like red-carpet royalty, pure and simple. Ranbir played it safe in a sharp white blazer over black pants, the sort of understated chic that never goes out of style. Alia, on the other hand, served up one fashion highlight in a historic Tom Ford white slip dress belted with gold, showing that she can take simple silhouettes and make them into pieces of drama. The two of them offered us effortless glamour with an added timeless touch.

Sahher Bambba's glittering moment

Sahher Bambba added full-on glamour to the carpet in a figure-hugging gold floor-length gown in mirror-studded embellishments. The floor-length puff-sleeved blouse worn under added a playful touch to the otherwise glamorous silhouette, while her bright red pout and beaming smile completed the entire look.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's chic moment

Kajol added a splash of colour to the red carpet in a sleeveless top in black with a full, cobalt-blue skirt, topped off with a dazzling statement necklace and stilettos. Ajay Devgn was neat and simple in an all-black suit topped with a light grey blazer, and he showed that simplicity can still be striking. They both presented a look that was polished, easy, and just so on point.

Navya Nanda and Isha Ambani's stunning looks

Navya Nanda chose power dressing in the form of a crisp red pantsuit with a plunging neckline, accessorised merely with a sleek choker, bold, minimalist, and chic. Isha Ambani paired the contrast with an elaborate white lace gown with layer detailing and pastel-pink statement earrings, achieving a look that was at once feminine and fashion-forward.

The stars of 'Bads of Bollywood'

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@VIRALBHAYANI)Lakshya Lalwani poses in a black velvet suit with a satin shirt and tie, exuding a sleek, moody edge on the red carpet, while Raghav Juyal contrasts in a white tuxedo jacket with a bow tie and high-waisted black trousers.

Lakshya Lalwani kept it sleek in a sharp all-black ensemble, opting for a velvet suit paired with a black satin shirt and tie. The monochrome palette added a touch of mystery, while the plush texture of velvet brought richness to the red carpet. Raghav Juyal went the classic route in a white tuxedo jacket, styled with a crisp shirt, a dramatic bow tie, and high-waisted black trousers. The look had a vintage tux charm, balancing old-school sophistication with modern tailoring.

From the glamour of Khans to Ranbir and Alia's power couple pizzazz, and to the Ambanis' luxury elegance, Aryan Khan's 'Bads Of Bollywood' screening became a fashion event in itself. The evening was a reminder that Bollywood's red carpet still remains a catwalk upon which heritage, couture, and personality merge in unison.

