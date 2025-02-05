Alia Bhatt channels Cinderella in stunning golden ball gown for latest photoshoot | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt channels Cinderella in stunning ball gown

Alia Bhatt channels her inner Cinderella in the latest photoshoot, which looks right out of a storybook. The 31-year-old star looks stunning in exquisite costumes ranging from glittering golden gowns to sophisticated dresses, conveying pure Disney princess charm. In one of the looks, she dazzles in a stunning ball gown that is nothing short of amazing and will undoubtedly leave you speechless. Let us decode her appearance and seek some style notes from the Bollywood diva.

In the pictures, Alia appears every bit like a princess, striking amazing poses in a range of clothes. The Brahmastra actress's lovely golden gown look is a true fashion pleasure. She looked stunning in a custom creation by famous designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The gown has a glittering one-shoulder design that is decorated with golden handwork, zari embroidery, and tiny sequin patterns. The bottom includes an ultra-flared silk skirt that adds a theatrical flair, making her look like a modern-day Belle.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMAlia Bhatt

Alia complemented her ensemble with dazzling diamond drop earrings, a matching necklace, and a bracelet around her wrist. She went for a faultless beauty look with makeup artist Puneet Saini, who applied nude shimmering eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, defined brows, mascara-coated lashes, a dewy base, reddened cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a nude lipstick. Amit Thakur, her hairstylist, arranged her lush tresses into a sleek bun, which wonderfully finished the appearance.

As soon as the pictures surfaced on social media, fans went gaga over the actress's breathtaking look. The pictures gained popularity, garnering several likes and comments. Taking to the comment section, one fan wrote, "Alia in every look is incredible," while another said, "She is like Cinderella." Others were as captivated, with one exclaiming, "Unreal," and another commenting, "Belle, but make it desi!" Many others responded to the post with fire and heart emojis.

ALSO READ: Megan Thee Stallion's reverse stiletto manicure steals the spotlight at Paris Haute Couture Week 2025