Megan Thee Stallion's reverse stiletto manicure steals the spotlight at Paris Haute Couture Week 2025

The Paris Couture Week 2025 began on January 27 and ends today, January 30. On Day 3 of the event in Paris, Megan Thee Stallion, a rapper and songwriter, turned heads at Paris Fashion Week when she attended Gaurav Gupta's show in a breathtaking 'Chakric Drape Chain Gown' from his 2025 couture line.

But it was her unique nail design that stole the stage. The new, distinctive style is known as the 'reverse stiletto manicure' or 'upside-down nail trend'. The Houston-born rapper also shared her pictures on Instagram. Captioning the post, she wrote, "Chakras aligned."

The rapper's "reverse nails" caused a frenzy on social media, with fans and followers complimenting her daring style. "THE NAILSSS ! Cultural RESET", wrote a person, while another predicted that "These nails are about to start trending immediately."

"I fear you may have gagged us with this look the nail the fit, very much giving me queen of the damned," commented a third person.

"The backward nails!!! EVERY-SINGLE-DETAIL," a social media user wrote.

An Instagram user commented, "You continue to take my breath away, thank you."

Wearing the legendary Indian designer's avant-garde masterpiece, the Savage Remix singer charmed the audience both offline and online, flawlessly merging high fashion with cultural artistry.

The American singer and rapper is famous not only for her exciting stage performances but also for creating a 'monumental moment' on the red carpet with her daring costume choices.

