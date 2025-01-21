Deepika Padukone's saree draper spills styling tips to follow in winter

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Deepika Padukone's saree draper spills styling tips

Good news for saree lovers! Every winter, saree enthusiasts battle to stay warm while incorporating sarees into their everyday wardrobe. It might be a challenging decision for saree lovers when the cold weather closes in and the need to stay warm becomes more pressing. But no more! Dolly Jain, who styles sarees for several Bollywood stars, such as Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor, and others, revealed the best way to look like the boss lady in a saree while yet being comfortable during the winter.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Dolly Jain, celebrity draper and founder of I AM, said, “Winters needn't rob you of your style. With some deliberate additions, one can easily get warm and fashionable while wearing this very old-time costume.” Here are styling hacks you must follow:

A long jacket or a beautiful shrug can be worn with a saree for an enhanced style that combines warmth and sophistication. It adds a modern fusion edge, ideal for winter evenings, and makes you stand out in a crowd.

Try draping your saree in a dhoti, butterfly, or mermaid style. These provide more coverage without sacrificing style or trendiness, and you may get extra warm with them.

Heavy materials like velvet, wool, or brocade are ideal for winter sarees. Such luxurious materials provide warmth without being stylishly presentable, resulting in warm and pleasant apparel.

A beautiful shawl, such as cashmere or pashmina, can enhance any saree look. Draping it over your shoulders gives both warmth and elegance to your entire look.

Wear a fitted turtleneck or thermal blouse underneath a saree. This method keeps your upper body warm while allowing your saree to shine, so you may be snug without sacrificing flair.

For useful footwear, consider elegant boots or closed-toe shoes instead of sandals. These keep your feet warm and provide a greater grip throughout the colder months, adding functionality without sacrificing style.

Lined, full-sleeve blouses, such as silk or cotton, offer additional warmth and a sleek appearance, so you don't look shabbily dressed while it's frigid.

Layering a lightweight cardigan inside a jacket or over a blouse provides added warmth. You can choose a neutral or matching color to avoid the appearance of layering; instead, it looks excellent.

Accessorize with leather or knitted gloves to keep warm and look stylish with a saree. Choose gloves in colors that complement your saree.

Winter is excellent for adding bold accessories such as bulky necklaces, earrings, and scarves. These not only offer a finishing touch, but they also keep you warm around the neck and shoulder areas.

