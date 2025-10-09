Aditi Rao Hydari and Veer Pahariya dazzle at Lakme Fashion Week 2025 | See pics Bollywood actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Veer Pahariya were the show stoppers at Lakme Fashion Week 2025 on Thursday. Have a look at their looks here.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari hit the runway at Lakme Fashion Week 2025 not just as a showstopper, but as Co-Creative Director for Satya Paul. The actor, known for her timeless charm, unveiled her debut collection for the iconic label, titled Night Garden, said to be a poetic blend of heritage prints and modern draping.

As always, Aditi was poised at the same time elegant at the ramp as she walked for Satya Paul in floral printed-pastel saree. However, she was not the only one, who turned show stopper tonight. Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya also made a powerful statement on Thursday.

Aditi Rao Hydari's look

Set in a hand-painted silk saree in deep colors, Aditi personified the mood of the collection, serene, fluid and grounded in Indian creativity. Her engagement was not just about the glitz of the ramp; she was involved in the design process, reimagining Satya Paul's bold personality through a softer, nature-inspired prism.

Veer Pahariya’s quiet confidence

Sharing the spotlight, Veer Pahariya brought his own brand of understated charm to the runway as he walked for Abraham and Thakore. Dressed in contemporary silhouettes, his look was all about modern minimalism, crisp, confident and contemporary.

Off the ramp, a candid moment Tara Sutaria feeling proud while her rumored boyfriend walked the ramp, also caught people's eye. The actress could also be talking to the designer, while Veer was getting ready for the fashion show.

About Lakme Fashion Week 2025

Lakme Fashion Week 2025 has returned to New Delhi from October 8 and will continue till 12, marking the platform’s 25th anniversary. Organised in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), the event brings together over 100 designers, brands, buyers, and media across five days of runway and atelier presentations.

The Delhi edition will be held at The Grand, Vasant Kunj, continuing the celebrations begun in Mumbai earlier this year. The 2025 season emphasises sustainability, diversity, and innovation, while also reviving legacy design voices and elevating emerging talent.

