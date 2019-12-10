The seventh edition of Delhi's theatre festival promises to be a laughter riot

Theatre lovers of the capital have reason to rejoice as a free-to-attend four-day theatre extravaganza, scheduled from December 12-15, will bring a range of plays to the capital. The seventh edition of the annual Hriday Manch theatre festival, dominated by comedy and satire, will be held at Shri Ram Centre, New Delhi. It is organized by Sparsh Natya Rang.

The play 'Naadi Priksha', directed by Ajit Chowdhury is a light-hearted comedy about a flirtatious married retired Army officer and his wife.

Another play Flirt', directed by Gagan Mishra, will explore on the stage the human emotion of love and different people express it differently.

Directed by Tarun Dutt Pandey, 'Parsai Uvaach' will present a satire on society. The last play of the festival 'Pati Gaye Ree Kathiawaar', directed by Ajit Chowdhury, which is set in a Maharashtra village and shows the funny truth behind a relationship.

"In this mundane life, people have become so materialistic that they have forgotten to laugh. Our aim is to make our audience laugh as much as possible and create a laugh riot in the auditorium and at the same time, they will introspect seeing the comical and satirical characters picked up from lives around us," Ajit Chowdhury, Festival Director, Hriday Manch Theatre Festival said.

The entry to the festival is free.