PETA rejoices as Queen Elizabeth-II decides to go fur-free

Admist the worldwide protests for fur ban, a lot of brands and celebrities have decided to stop using real animal fur. Major fashion houses namely Gucci, Michael Kors, Chanel, Selfridges and the Net-a-porter have all banned fur, replacing it with the faux version. In other major news, the entire California state of America had announced a ban on the sale, donation and manufacture of all fur products last month.

The latest celebrity to join the 'no fur' brigade is none other than the queen of England, Elizabeth. According to Angela Kelly's new memoir, 'If Her Majesty is due to attend an engagement in particularly cold weather, from 2019 onwards fake fur will be used to make sure she stays warm.' Angela Kelly has been a personal advisor and senior dresser to the Queen for over 25 years.

The Queen who is often seen wearing coats with real fur will sport coats that are made using faux fur. Although mink trims have been removed from some of the Queen's favourite coats, she will continue to sport ceremonial robes made with fur while carrying out her Royal duties.

The Director of International Programmes at PETA, Mimi Bekhechi appreciated the decision and said, 'PETA staff are raising a glass of gin and Dubonnet to the Queen's compassionate decision to go fur-free. This new policy is a sign of the times, as 95% of the British public also refuses to wear real fur.'