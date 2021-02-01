Image Source : PTI Nirmala Sitharaman dons Bengal's 'laal paad' saree

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chose to wear a silk red-and-white saree on Budget Day. This is her third budget presentation and she showcased her love for handloom once again. Donning a crisp red saree with gold border and off-white detailing, Sitharaman posed for a group photograph with MoS Finance Anurag Thakur and other members of the finance ministry, at North Block in New Delhi

Called the 'laal paad' saree in Bengal, it is worn by women during auspicious occasions. Nirmala Sitharaman completed her look with a gold chain and bangles with drop earnings. Also, she replaced the bahi khata and switched to a tablet, with the Union Budget set to be delivered in paperless form for the first time. The tablet was also covered with a colored cover with national emblem emblazoned on it.

Interestingly, the Union Budget 2021-22 would be available to parliamentarians and the public online since it is a paperless document this time.

Image Source : PTI Nirmala Sitharaman dons Bengali 'laal paad' saree for Union Budget 2021-22 presentation

It is said that this Bengali red saree is a special saree that is worn on religious ceremonies and holy occasions. Apart from this, this saree also has special significance in Jharkhand. This saree is worn on occasions like Durga Puja, Puja rituals, Sindoor Khela. Usually this saree is white or off white with a wide red border giving it an ethereal beauty.