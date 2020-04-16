Image Source : INSTAGRAM Masaba Gupta recalls story behind Sonam Kapoor's first Cannes appearance in polka dot dhoti saree

After Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, if there has been one Bollywood diva we've always looked forward to seeing on the Cannes red carpet, it has been Sonam Kapoor. India's celebrity fashionista has always made quite a splash at the international film festival, sometimes for wearing ball gowns that others won't, on others for a nathni that would end up becoming the talk of the town. In her first ever appernace, the Neerja actress impressed with a fun polka dotted Masaba sari with a full-sleeve blouse at Cannes 2011. Today, fashion designer Masaba Gupta, who has been a longtime friend of Sonam Kapoor, has revealed the story behind Sonam's first Cannes apperance.

Sharing a picture of Sonam Kapoor, Masaba Gupta said that the look eally turned things around for her label and began a long midnight text-message design relationship with the Kapoor sisters Sonam and Rhea.

"I had to begin with this Polka-Dot dhoti saree that I did for Sonam ( I’m not sure if this was her first Cannes outing ) but I think it was 2011-12. Rhea & I conceptualised it and over a few rounds of sketches / fabric sampling it was done. The ombré pleats were done in a soft net & finished off with a gold border cut up from from a Kerala cotton saree & the top half was in Muslin. I was up late into the night waiting for Rhea to send me images & The look was picked up by @wwd - this really turned things around for the label & began a long midnight text-message design relationship with my favourite fashion sisters", Masaba Guota said.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Masaba Gupta has launched the self-explanatory initiative 'Maskaba'.

"We thought why not do our bit by donating something that is the need of the hour - non-surgical masks. These masks are being produced at a production facility with three workers who are being completely taken care of," Masaba wrote on Instagram.

