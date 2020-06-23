Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TEAMKANGANARANAUT Kangana Ranaut slays her virtual Cannes 2020 red carpet appearance in white pantsuit

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut knows how to slay like a queen on the red carpet. Due to coronavirus pandemic, Cannes Film Festival could not take place in the French Riveria this year, it went online. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar inaugurated the India Pavilion at Cannes Film Market 2020 on Monday and actress Kangana Ranaut was the one who attended it. The actress looked like a boss lady in a white pantsuit.

Sharing her pictures from her virtual red carpet appearance at Cannes 2020, Kangana's team wrote, "#KanganaRanaut serving French Riviera glamour straight from her home as part of the virtual India Pavilion red carpet at #Cannes2020." The actress looked gorgeous in half tied hair, dark shades and white pumps, flaunting her crisp beautiful smile. Check out the photos here-

#KanganaRanaut serving French Riviera glamour straight from her home as part of the virtual India Pavilion red carpet at #Cannes2020 @ficci_india pic.twitter.com/VnQ0EHcMr2 — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 22, 2020

Kangana also spoke at the event and talked about culture and films. She said, "The way we consume art may change but the fact that art is an essential commodity for a civilized culture is very reassuring."

The way we consume art may change but the fact that art is an essential commodity for a civilized culture is very reassuring: Distinguished Film personality Ms Kangana Ranaut at inaugural session of #Cannes2020 Film Market. pic.twitter.com/ZXLOFjMFik — FICCI (@ficci_india) June 22, 2020

Lately, Kangana Ranaut has been in the headlines for slamming Bollywood biggies for not welcoming 'outsiders' warming into the showbiz and over nepotism that has been ruling the industry for years. She shared a video soon after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death and claimed that the Bollywood biggies are responsible for bulling 'outsiders' that they get forced to take an extreme step. She also slammed the 'blind article' written about Sushant and claimed that Bollywood is an ugly place for people without any godfather.

#KanganaRanaut exposes the propaganda by industry arnd #SushantSinghRajput's tragic death &how the narrative is spun to hide how their actions pushed #Sushant to the edge.Why it’s imp to give talent their due &when celebs struggle with personal issues media to practice restraint pic.twitter.com/PI70xJgUVL — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 15, 2020

Emotional, psychological & mental lynching •

On an individual happens openly and we all are all guilty of watching it silently. Is blaming the system enough? Will there ever be change? Are we going to see a monumental shift in the narrative on how outsiders are treated? pic.twitter.com/DKmR1JhlDV — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 19, 2020

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of Thalaivi in which she will be seen portraying the role of late politician Jayalalithaa. She also has Tejas in which she will be seen playing the role of an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot. She also has film Dhadak in the pipeline in which she will be seen as a spy. Also, Kangana is all set to wear the director's hat for her next ambitious project Aparajitha Ayodhya.

She confirmed the news by saying, "The plan wasn’t for me to direct the film. I started it as a project that I worked on from the concept level. I wanted to produce it and rope in another director for it. I was quite busy at that time to even think of direction. However, the script that KV Vijayendra Prasad shared was that of a film set on a large canvas, somewhat on the lines of the historical that I have directed before. My collaborating partners were also keen that I direct it. Eventually, even I felt that maybe it’s best if I helm this film. So, it all happened organically.”

