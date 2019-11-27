While we wrestle with our blankets, Deepika Padukone has almost made airport her winter runway

While we can barely get out of our blankets in this weather, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is busy making all the heads turn. She and husband Ranveer Singh recently celebrated their first anniversary, where they visited the Tirupati Balaji temple first and then the Golden Temple in Amritsar, where they wowed all of us in their beautiful traditional avatar. We had not even recovered from the gorgeousness of this couple that now Deepika has floored us yet again with another beautiful traditional look. The actress was spotted in a magenta silk suit at the Mumbai airport and we can't get over how effortlessly stunning she looks!

Deepika, who is usually seen in comfy-chic clothing at the airport, kind of shocked us when she put her traditional foot forward at the airport. The beautiful silk suit that has golden butis embroidered all over, features a U-neckline and sheer dupatta with lace detailing at the borders. She is wearing matching pant-style embroidered salwar underneath. Plain make-up and tied hair with golden hoops make the bright magenta coloured outfit stand out. Deepika was also seen carrying the Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) amber handbag, which costs around Rs 2,75,878 in the market.

Check out the photos below:

Deepika, who is usually seen in comfy-chic clothing at the airport, kind of shocked us when she put her traditional foot forward at the airport.

The actress was spotted in a magenta silk suit at the Mumbai airport and we can't get over the look.

We are loving the tan embroidered juttis. Don't you too?

Deepika Padukone looked cheerful and bright.

Deepika carrying the YSL handbag.

Talking about Deepika Padukone's work, she is next going to be seen in Meghna Gulzar's film Chhapak, that is also going to be her first movie as a producer. Apart from this, she will be seen playing the role of Ranveer Singh's wife in Kapil Dev's biopic '83'.

Related Video