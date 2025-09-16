Vishwakarma Puja 2025 wishes, quotes, and images to share with family and friends This September 17, celebrate Vishwakarma Puja 2025 with heartfelt wishes, quotes, and beautiful images in English and Hindi to share with family and friends.

Vishwakarma Puja 2025 will be celebrated on September 17 across India to honour Lord Vishwakarma, the divine architect and craftsman of the gods. He is worshipped as the creator of machinery, architecture, and tools, and is considered the patron deity of engineers, artisans, factory workers, and craftsmen.

In 2025, Vishwakarma Puja will be observed with great devotion in homes, factories, and workplaces. People decorate their machines, tools, and instruments, and offer prayers seeking prosperity, innovation, and safety. On this day, sharing heartfelt wishes and quotes has also become a beautiful way to spread positivity and blessings.

Vishwakarma Puja Wishes in English

Happy Vishwakarma Puja! May Lord Vishwakarma bless your work with success and innovation. On this Vishwakarma Puja, may all your efforts bring prosperity and joy. Wishing you success, happiness, and progress on Vishwakarma Puja 2025. May Lord Vishwakarma guide your skills towards excellence. Happy Puja! On this special day, may your work always shine with creativity. Happy Vishwakarma Puja! May you achieve new heights in life and career. Wishing you growth, progress, and happiness on Vishwakarma Puja. May the divine architect bless your projects with perfection. Happy Vishwakarma Puja! May your dreams take shape beautifully. On this auspicious day, may you be blessed with success and safety. Happy Vishwakarma Puja! May your efforts be rewarded abundantly. Wishing you strength, prosperity, and new achievements this Puja. May this day inspire you to build a brighter future. Happy Vishwakarma Puja! May every tool in your hand create success. On this day, may your life be full of growth and positivity. Wishing you happiness and prosperity on Vishwakarma Puja. May Lord Vishwakarma bless your workplace with safety and success. Happy Vishwakarma Puja! May you shine in every field of work. On this special occasion, may your skills grow manifold. Wishing you peace, prosperity, and progress on Vishwakarma Puja.

Lord Vishwakarma Puja Wishes

May Lord Vishwakarma bless you with creativity and wisdom. On Vishwakarma Puja, may you find success in all your endeavours. Happy Vishwakarma Puja! May Lord Vishwakarma guide your path. Wishing you divine blessings and progress on this special day. May Lord Vishwakarma protect your work and bring growth. Happy Vishwakarma Puja! May your life be filled with prosperity. On this day, may Lord Vishwakarma shower his blessings on you. Wishing you growth, safety, and happiness this Vishwakarma Puja. May Lord Vishwakarma grant you success in every field. Happy Vishwakarma Puja! Stay blessed with innovation and skills. On this auspicious day, may your workplace be full of positivity. Wishing you happiness, wealth, and wisdom on Vishwakarma Puja. May Lord Vishwakarma’s blessings help you create wonders. Happy Vishwakarma Puja! Wishing you strength and courage. May your projects bring success and pride by his grace. Wishing you a safe and prosperous Vishwakarma Puja 2025. Happy Vishwakarma Puja! May you achieve milestones ahead. May Lord Vishwakarma guide your skills to excellence. Wishing you prosperity, good fortune, and happiness always. Happy Vishwakarma Puja! May Lord Vishwakarma bless you always.

Vishwakarma Puja Wishes Quotes

“Work is worship, and worship is work—Happy Vishwakarma Puja!” “Tools in hand, dreams in heart—Lord Vishwakarma bless us all.” “Innovation begins with devotion. Happy Vishwakarma Puja!” “Every creation is a blessing of Lord Vishwakarma.” “May hard work and divinity bring success—Happy Puja.” “Worship your tools, respect your craft—Happy Vishwakarma Puja.” “Creativity is the divine spark gifted by Lord Vishwakarma.” “May progress and peace be yours this Vishwakarma Puja.” “Skill is God’s gift; let us celebrate it today.” “When you honour your work, Lord Vishwakarma blesses you.” “Dream, design, and dedicate—Happy Vishwakarma Puja.” “Celebrate the creator of creators—Lord Vishwakarma.” “Hard work shines brighter when blessed by Lord Vishwakarma.” “May this day inspire us to build a brighter tomorrow.” “Wishing you safety, progress, and prosperity this Puja.” “Lord Vishwakarma is the divine architect of success.” “Innovation is prayer in action—Happy Vishwakarma Puja.” “Honour the creator within you this Puja.” “Progress is the best prayer to Lord Vishwakarma.” “Celebrate skills, celebrate work—Happy Vishwakarma Puja.”

Vishwakarma Puja Wishes in Hindi

Vishwakarma ji aapke jeevan ko unnati aur safalta se bhar dein. Is pavitra din par aapko khushiyan aur samriddhi milein. Happy Vishwakarma Puja! Bhagwan aapke kaam mein unnati dein. Aaj ke din har sapna poora ho aapka. Vishwakarma ji aapke ghar mein khushhali laayein. Is Vishwakarma Puja par aapko unnati aur safal zindagi mile. Aapke sabhi karya safal ho—Happy Vishwakarma Puja. Vishwakarma ji ki kripa sada aapke saath rahe. Aapke jeevan mein sukh aur samriddhi aaye. Happy Vishwakarma Puja! Aapke ghar mein khushhali chhaye. Vishwakarma ji aapki raksha karein aur unnati dein. Aapka jeevan sada pragati ki raah par chale. Happy Vishwakarma Puja! Bhagwan aapko sukh-shanti dein. Vishwakarma ji ki kripa se aapka kaam hamesha safal ho. Aapke saare manokamna poori ho is pavitra din. Happy Vishwakarma Puja! Khushiyon ka saath sada bane rahe. Vishwakarma ji aapko swasth aur safal rakhein. Is Puja par aapko pragati aur unnati mile. Har kadam par aapko safalta prapt ho. Happy Vishwakarma Puja! Aapke jeevan mein sukh aur samriddhi aaye.

Vishwakarma Puja Wishes Images

Here are some beautiful Vishwakarma Puja 2025 wishes images that you can share with family, friends, and colleagues on this special day.

Vishwakarma Puja 2025 is not only about worshipping Lord Vishwakarma but also about respecting the dignity of work and the tools that support our lives. Whether through wishes, quotes, images, or rituals, the day is an opportunity to spread positivity, innovation, and devotion. May this Vishwakarma Puja bring prosperity, safety, and success to all.