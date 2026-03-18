Ugadi 2026 wishes: Messages in English, Telugu, Kannada and images to share with loved ones

Ugadi arrives with a sense of quiet renewal. It marks the beginning of a new year in parts of southern India, but more than that, it feels like a fresh page. New hopes, small rituals, and a gentle shift in routine.
It is also a time when people reach out to each other. Messages, wishes, simple greetings that carry a bit of warmth. Sometimes thoughtful, sometimes brief, but always meaningful. A way of starting the year on a positive note.
Happy Ugadi wishes in Telugu
- Mee jeevitham lo kotha samvatsaram santosham, arogyaṁ, vijayam tho nimpabadali. Ugadi subhakankshalu meeku mariyu mee kutumbaniki.
- Ee Ugadi mee jeevitham lo kotha aarambhalu teesukosthu, prati rojuni santosham tho nimpali ani korukuntunnanu. Happy Ugadi!
- Kotha samvatsaram mee kosam kotha avakashalu, santoshalu mariyu vijayalu teesukuraavali. Mee andari ki hrudaya purvaka Ugadi subhakankshalu.
- Ee Ugadi sandarbham lo mee jeevitham lo unna kashtalu taggi, santosham mariyu shanthi perigali ani korukuntunnanu.
- Ugadi pachadi laanti jeevitham lo unna vivida anubhavalu, meeku balam, buddhi mariyu santosham ichchevi ga undali. Ugadi subhakankshalu!
- Ee kotha samvatsaram mee dreams anni nijam ayye samvatsaram ga maarali. Mee jeevitham santosham tho nimpabadali. Happy Ugadi!
- Mee intlo santosham, samruddhi mariyu aarogyam eppudu nilichi undali ani ee Ugadi sandarbham lo korukuntunnanu.
- Ee Ugadi mee jeevitham lo kotha aasalu, kotha alochanalu mariyu kotha vijayalu teesukuraavali. Mee andariki subhakankshalu.
- Prati rojuna navvulu, santoshalu mariyu vijayalu mee jeevitham lo cherali ani korukuntunnanu. Ee Ugadi meeku andari kanna special ga undali.
- Ee Ugadi sandarbham lo mee jeevitham antha santosham tho, prema tho mariyu shanthi tho nimpabadali. Mee kutumbaniki Ugadi subhakankshalu.
Kannada Ugadi wishes
- Ee Ugadi habbada shubha sandarbhadalli, nimma jeevanadalli hosa aarambhagalu, santoshu mattu samruddhi tumbirali endu hrudayapoorvaka aashisuttiddene. Ugadi habbada shubhashayagalu!
- Ee hosa samvatsara nimge aneka hosa avakashagalu, santoshada kshanagalu mattu yashassu tarali endu koruttiddene. Nimma jeevana ellavoo olleyadinda tumbirali. Happy Ugadi!
- Ugadi habbada ee sundara dina nimma jeevanadalli shanti, aarogya mattu anandavannu tarali. Nimma ella kanasugalu nijavagali endu aashisuttiddene.
- Ee Ugadi pachadiyalli iruva vividha ruchigala hage, nimma jeevanadalli ella anubhavagaloo nimge buddhi mattu balavannu kodali. Ugadi habbada shubhashayagalu!
- Hosa varshada aarambha nimge hosa aasha, hosa swapnagalu mattu hosa geluvugala darige kareyali. Nimma jeevana yashassinda tumbirali. Happy Ugadi!
- Ee Ugadi nimma kutumbakke santosha, samruddhi mattu saukhya tarali. Prati dina hosa santoshada aarambha agali endu koruttiddene.
- Nimma jeevanadalli idda ella kashtagalu kadime aagi, santoshu mattu shanti hecchagali endu ee Ugadi sandarbhadalli aashisuttiddene.
- Ee hosa samvatsara nimge hosa belaku tarali, nimma margadalli ella sakashtu sadhyategalu barali. Nimma kanasugalu sakaaravagali. Ugadi habbada shubhashayagalu!
- Ugadi habba nimma jeevanadalli hosa utsaha, hosa shakti mattu hosa vishwasavannu tarali. Nimma ella prayatnagalige yashassu sigali.
- Ee Ugadi nimma jeevanavannu santosha, prema mattu shantiyinda tumbisi, nimma kutumbakke ella olleya kshanagalan tarali endu koruttiddene. Happy Ugadi!
Ugadi festival wishes in English
- May this Ugadi bring fresh beginnings, new hopes, and endless happiness into your life. Wishing you and your family a joyful and prosperous year ahead.
- As the new year begins, may your days be filled with positivity, success, and good health. Happy Ugadi to you and your loved ones.
- May this Ugadi fill your life with the sweetness of joy, the strength to face challenges, and the wisdom to grow. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead.
- On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi, may your heart be filled with peace, your home with happiness, and your life with prosperity.
- Just like the flavours of Ugadi pachadi, may your life be filled with a beautiful mix of experiences that help you grow and shine. Happy Ugadi!
- May the new year bring you new opportunities, new achievements, and many reasons to smile. Wishing you a bright and successful Ugadi.
- As Ugadi marks a fresh start, may you step into the new year with confidence, hope, and positivity in your heart.
- May this Ugadi bless you with good fortune, happiness, and success in everything you do. Have a joyful celebration with your loved ones.
- Wishing you a Ugadi filled with love, laughter, and moments that turn into beautiful memories throughout the year.
- May this Ugadi inspire you to embrace new beginnings and move forward with strength and optimism. Wishing you a peaceful and prosperous year ahead.
Ugadi wishes images in English
A small message can go a long way. Sometimes, it is all it takes to make someone’s day feel a little brighter. So, as Ugadi begins, share a wish, send a message, and carry that sense of newness forward.