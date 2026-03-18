Ugadi 2026 wishes: Messages in English, Telugu, Kannada and images to share with loved ones

New Delhi:

Ugadi arrives with a sense of quiet renewal. It marks the beginning of a new year in parts of southern India, but more than that, it feels like a fresh page. New hopes, small rituals, and a gentle shift in routine.

It is also a time when people reach out to each other. Messages, wishes, simple greetings that carry a bit of warmth. Sometimes thoughtful, sometimes brief, but always meaningful. A way of starting the year on a positive note.

Happy Ugadi wishes in Telugu

Mee jeevitham lo kotha samvatsaram santosham, arogyaṁ, vijayam tho nimpabadali. Ugadi subhakankshalu meeku mariyu mee kutumbaniki.

Ee Ugadi mee jeevitham lo kotha aarambhalu teesukosthu, prati rojuni santosham tho nimpali ani korukuntunnanu. Happy Ugadi!

Kotha samvatsaram mee kosam kotha avakashalu, santoshalu mariyu vijayalu teesukuraavali. Mee andari ki hrudaya purvaka Ugadi subhakankshalu.

Ee Ugadi sandarbham lo mee jeevitham lo unna kashtalu taggi, santosham mariyu shanthi perigali ani korukuntunnanu.

Ugadi pachadi laanti jeevitham lo unna vivida anubhavalu, meeku balam, buddhi mariyu santosham ichchevi ga undali. Ugadi subhakankshalu!

Ee kotha samvatsaram mee dreams anni nijam ayye samvatsaram ga maarali. Mee jeevitham santosham tho nimpabadali. Happy Ugadi!

Mee intlo santosham, samruddhi mariyu aarogyam eppudu nilichi undali ani ee Ugadi sandarbham lo korukuntunnanu.

Ee Ugadi mee jeevitham lo kotha aasalu, kotha alochanalu mariyu kotha vijayalu teesukuraavali. Mee andariki subhakankshalu.

Prati rojuna navvulu, santoshalu mariyu vijayalu mee jeevitham lo cherali ani korukuntunnanu. Ee Ugadi meeku andari kanna special ga undali.

Ee Ugadi sandarbham lo mee jeevitham antha santosham tho, prema tho mariyu shanthi tho nimpabadali. Mee kutumbaniki Ugadi subhakankshalu.

Kannada Ugadi wishes

Ee Ugadi habbada shubha sandarbhadalli, nimma jeevanadalli hosa aarambhagalu, santoshu mattu samruddhi tumbirali endu hrudayapoorvaka aashisuttiddene. Ugadi habbada shubhashayagalu!

Ee hosa samvatsara nimge aneka hosa avakashagalu, santoshada kshanagalu mattu yashassu tarali endu koruttiddene. Nimma jeevana ellavoo olleyadinda tumbirali. Happy Ugadi!

Ugadi habbada ee sundara dina nimma jeevanadalli shanti, aarogya mattu anandavannu tarali. Nimma ella kanasugalu nijavagali endu aashisuttiddene.

Ee Ugadi pachadiyalli iruva vividha ruchigala hage, nimma jeevanadalli ella anubhavagaloo nimge buddhi mattu balavannu kodali. Ugadi habbada shubhashayagalu!

Hosa varshada aarambha nimge hosa aasha, hosa swapnagalu mattu hosa geluvugala darige kareyali. Nimma jeevana yashassinda tumbirali. Happy Ugadi!

Ee Ugadi nimma kutumbakke santosha, samruddhi mattu saukhya tarali. Prati dina hosa santoshada aarambha agali endu koruttiddene.

Nimma jeevanadalli idda ella kashtagalu kadime aagi, santoshu mattu shanti hecchagali endu ee Ugadi sandarbhadalli aashisuttiddene.

Ee hosa samvatsara nimge hosa belaku tarali, nimma margadalli ella sakashtu sadhyategalu barali. Nimma kanasugalu sakaaravagali. Ugadi habbada shubhashayagalu!

Ugadi habba nimma jeevanadalli hosa utsaha, hosa shakti mattu hosa vishwasavannu tarali. Nimma ella prayatnagalige yashassu sigali.

Ee Ugadi nimma jeevanavannu santosha, prema mattu shantiyinda tumbisi, nimma kutumbakke ella olleya kshanagalan tarali endu koruttiddene. Happy Ugadi!

Ugadi festival wishes in English

May this Ugadi bring fresh beginnings, new hopes, and endless happiness into your life. Wishing you and your family a joyful and prosperous year ahead.

As the new year begins, may your days be filled with positivity, success, and good health. Happy Ugadi to you and your loved ones.

May this Ugadi fill your life with the sweetness of joy, the strength to face challenges, and the wisdom to grow. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead.

On this auspicious occasion of Ugadi, may your heart be filled with peace, your home with happiness, and your life with prosperity.

Just like the flavours of Ugadi pachadi, may your life be filled with a beautiful mix of experiences that help you grow and shine. Happy Ugadi!

May the new year bring you new opportunities, new achievements, and many reasons to smile. Wishing you a bright and successful Ugadi.

As Ugadi marks a fresh start, may you step into the new year with confidence, hope, and positivity in your heart.

May this Ugadi bless you with good fortune, happiness, and success in everything you do. Have a joyful celebration with your loved ones.

Wishing you a Ugadi filled with love, laughter, and moments that turn into beautiful memories throughout the year.

May this Ugadi inspire you to embrace new beginnings and move forward with strength and optimism. Wishing you a peaceful and prosperous year ahead.

Ugadi wishes images in English

(Image Source : FREEPIK)A new year, a quieter reset, and a fresh start called Ugadi

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Small rituals, fresh hopes, and the feeling of beginning again

(Image Source : FREEPIK)A mix of flavours, a mix of moments, just like life on Ugadi

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Not just a festival, more like a pause before everything begins again

(Image Source : FREEPIK)New calendar, same sky, but something feels different this Ugadi

A small message can go a long way. Sometimes, it is all it takes to make someone’s day feel a little brighter. So, as Ugadi begins, share a wish, send a message, and carry that sense of newness forward.