Tulsi Vivah 2025: Beautiful wishes in Hindi, English and Marathi with images

Tulsi Vivah marks a sacred union that blends devotion, purity and tradition. Celebrated as the divine wedding of Goddess Tulsi (the holy basil) and Lord Vishnu, this ritual symbolises the start of the Hindu wedding season, a moment when homes come alive with rituals, music and faith. Sending Tulsi Vivah is the sweetest way to mark this special day!

This day is not only about observance, a large number of families have made it into a celebration of love, renewal and thanks, a gift to the energies that shield and take care of life. Whether you execute the puja at home or just pass your blessings to the internet, send the following heartfelt Tulsi Vivah wishes to anyone and everyone you care about. These Tulsi Vivah wishes will surely make everyone smile!

Tulsi Vivah wishes in Hindi

Tulsi Vivah ke is paavan avsar par aapke ghar mein sukh samriddhi ka vaas ho. Jai Tulsi Mata aur Prabhu Vishnu — aapka jeevan har din pavitra ho. Is Tulsi Vivah par aapke man mein bhakti aur dil mein shanti bani rahe. Bhagwan Vishnu aapke jeevan mein kripa barsayein. Tulsi Mata aapke ghar ko sukh se bhar de. Har dua mein aapke liye mangalmay jeevan ki kamna. Aaj ke din bhakti aur prem ka utsav manaayein. Tulsi Vivah aapke jeevan mein nayi shuruaat laye. Bhagwan ke ashirvad se har kaam safal ho. Tulsi ke pattiyon ki sugandh se ghar mehek utha ho. Har subah Tulsi ke aangan se nayi umeed mile. Is pavitra bandhan ki shubhkamnayein. Har manokamna poori ho, bhakti bani rahe. Vishnu bhakti aapke hriday ko shanti se bhar de. Tulsi Vivah ke din apne man ko shuddh kar prarthna karein. Aaj ka din aapke jeevan mein sukh aur prem le aaye. Bhakti aur sneh ka ye utsav har ghar mein phail jaaye. Tulsi Vivah par aapko aur aapke parivaar ko bahut bahut shubhkamnayein. Hari om Tat sat — Tulsi Vivah ki hardik badhaai. Tulsi Vivah ke avsar par prem, shanti aur sukh mile sabko.

Tulsi Vivah wishes in English

This Tulsi Vivah, may the divine union of Tulsi Mata and Lord Vishnu bring calm, love, and sacred light into your life. May Tulsi Vivah fill your home with peace and prosperity. Wishing you a day of devotion and divine blessings. Let this union inspire kindness and gratitude in your heart. Celebrate love that is pure and faith that is deep. May Lord Vishnu guide your path with grace. Tulsi Mata’s presence bring purity to your home. May your life bloom like Tulsi leaves in sunlight. On this sacred day, pray with love and live with hope. May every ritual bring peace to your soul. Wishing you divine strength and unending joy. Let faith and music fill your home this Tulsi Vivah. Celebrate this bond of devotion and trust. May the holy basil guard your family forever. Wishing you a Tulsi Vivah full of light and hope. Let gratitude be your offering this season. May you feel divine peace in every corner of your heart. Tulsi Vivah brings a new chapter of faith and renewal. May your home echo with bhajans and laughter. On this pious day, choose love over everything else. Sending you blessings for a joyous Tulsi Vivah 2025.

Tulsi Vivah wishes in Marathi

Tulsi Vivahachya hardik shubhechha! Tulsi Mata aani Vithoba tumchya ghari sukh ane shanti deot. Ya pavitra dinhi tumcha man bhaktine bharun jao. Hari om! Tulsi Vivah tumcha jeevan sunder karu de. Bhaktine bharlela ha utsav tumcha ghar ujalun takel. Tulsi Vivah mule tumchya ghari samruddhi yeo de. Devacha ashirvad tumchya parivaravar nehamich raho. Tulsi che paavitra patte tumcha jeevan sugandhit karu de. Vishnu bhakti tumcha man shant karu de. Tumcha jeevan Tulsi sarkha hira hovo. Tulsi Vivah ha divas tumcha naveen prerana devu de. Tumchya ghar madhe bhakti ahe aani prem rahudo. Ya pavitra divashi devacha smaran karu ya. Tumchya gharachya angnat Tulsi vrundavan phulav. Tulsi Vivah ha divas tumchya sathi mangal tharo. Pratyek divas bhaktine bharun jao. Tulsi Vivahachya pavitra divashi shanti prapta karo. Tumchya ghari sadgati ani sukh yeo de. Bhaktine ane premane Tulsi Vivah sajra kara. Hari Vithal! Tulsi Vivah tumhala mangal kari devu de.

Tulsi Vivah wishes images

A single picture can hold what words sometimes can’t — faith, love and light. Share these Tulsi Vivah images with blessings that glow brighter than diyas.

Tulsi Vivah is a ceremony that expresses the sentiment of love and commitment in daily acts of faith. May your home be full of peace, health, and tranquillity throughout the auspicious way of loving rituals and the scent of basil: Let this union of the divine inspire kindness in people, warmth in families, and follow you in the strength of every prayer.

