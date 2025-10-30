Tulsi Vivah puja samagri list [2025]: Essential items and date of celebration Tulsi Vivah 2025, the sacred marriage of Goddess Tulsi and Lord Vishnu, marks the start of the Hindu wedding season. Here’s the full puja samagri list, date and muhurat to perform the ritual at home with devotion and bring positivity to your home.

Tulsi Vivah, the holy marriage of Goddess Tulsi (Holy Basil) and Lord Vishnu, is the onset of the Indian wedding season and is observed with reverence in every home and temple. On this day, the devotees conduct a symbolic marriage ceremony where the Tulsi plant is dressed up as a bride, and Lord Vishnu (frequently in the form of a Shaligram or Krishna idol) is considered the groom.

To conduct the ritual correctly, you must have the proper samagri (essential items). This will help you to do the puja perfectly. Here’s the complete list of Tulsi Vivah puja samagri (essential items) you’ll need.

Tulsi Vivah Puja Samagri List (Ritual Essentials)

Tulsi plant (Holy Basil) – the central deity, adorned like a bride

Shaligram, Krishna or Vishnu idol – the form of the deity for the groom

Tulsi pot (Tulsi Vrindavan) – purified and adorned with rangoli and lanterns

Sugarcane or bamboo stick – employed as the mandap (wedding canopy)

Red or yellow cloth – to drape the Tulsi and the idol

Flower garlands and fresh flowers – for decoration and use as an offering

Mangalsutra and bangles – symbolic ornaments for Tulsi Maa

Haldi (turmeric), kumkum (vermilion), chandan (sandalwood paste) – for tilak and rituals

Rice grains and betel nuts (supari) – used during the puja

Panchamrit – a blend of milk, honey, curd, sugar and ghee

Dhoop and diya (incense and lamp) – for aarti

Fruits and sweets (particularly laddoo) – as prasad

Kalash (copper pot) – containing water and mango leaves

Coconut – kept on the kalash or during puja

Camphor – to be used in the final aarti

Matchsticks and ghee wicks – to light the lamp

Holy water (Ganga jal) – for purification

Tulsi Vivah 2025 date and tithi timings

Date: November 2, 2025

Dvādaśī Tithi begins: 07:31 AM on November 2, 2025.

Dvādaśī Tithi ends: 05:07 AM on November 3, 2025.

Tulsi Vivah is not just a ritual; it's a festival of purity, devotion and divine union. With faith and care, devotees perform the ceremony, inviting prosperity and positive energy into their homes.

