Tulsi Vivah puja samagri list [2025]: Essential items and date of celebration

Tulsi Vivah, the holy marriage of Goddess Tulsi (Holy Basil) and Lord Vishnu, is the onset of the Indian wedding season and is observed with reverence in every home and temple. On this day, the devotees conduct a symbolic marriage ceremony where the Tulsi plant is dressed up as a bride, and Lord Vishnu (frequently in the form of a Shaligram or Krishna idol) is considered the groom.
To conduct the ritual correctly, you must have the proper samagri (essential items). This will help you to do the puja perfectly. Here’s the complete list of Tulsi Vivah puja samagri (essential items) you’ll need.
Tulsi Vivah Puja Samagri List (Ritual Essentials)
- Tulsi plant (Holy Basil) – the central deity, adorned like a bride
- Shaligram, Krishna or Vishnu idol – the form of the deity for the groom
- Tulsi pot (Tulsi Vrindavan) – purified and adorned with rangoli and lanterns
- Sugarcane or bamboo stick – employed as the mandap (wedding canopy)
- Red or yellow cloth – to drape the Tulsi and the idol
- Flower garlands and fresh flowers – for decoration and use as an offering
- Mangalsutra and bangles – symbolic ornaments for Tulsi Maa
- Haldi (turmeric), kumkum (vermilion), chandan (sandalwood paste) – for tilak and rituals
- Rice grains and betel nuts (supari) – used during the puja
- Panchamrit – a blend of milk, honey, curd, sugar and ghee
- Dhoop and diya (incense and lamp) – for aarti
- Fruits and sweets (particularly laddoo) – as prasad
- Kalash (copper pot) – containing water and mango leaves
- Coconut – kept on the kalash or during puja
- Camphor – to be used in the final aarti
- Matchsticks and ghee wicks – to light the lamp
- Holy water (Ganga jal) – for purification
Tulsi Vivah 2025 date and tithi timings
- Date: November 2, 2025
- Dvādaśī Tithi begins: 07:31 AM on November 2, 2025.
- Dvādaśī Tithi ends: 05:07 AM on November 3, 2025.
Tulsi Vivah is not just a ritual; it's a festival of purity, devotion and divine union. With faith and care, devotees perform the ceremony, inviting prosperity and positive energy into their homes.
