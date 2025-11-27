Thanksgiving 2025: Best wishes, texts and messages to send your friends today Thanksgiving isn’t just an American holiday; it’s a sweet reminder to slow down and appreciate the people who feel like home. Here are warm, funny and genuinely heartfelt Thanksgiving wishes and messages you can send your friends today.

Thanksgiving may be an American tradition, but the heart of it, gratitude, warmth, and a good laugh with people who feel like home, is something every friendship understands. It’s that time of year when we slow down, look around, and realise how much brighter life feels because of the people who stuck by us through every silly meltdown and midnight craving.

So whether you’re sending a quick text, a long message, or a cheeky “I’m thankful for you but also for food” note, Thanksgiving wishes make all the difference. Here are some warm, funny, and genuinely heartfelt Thanksgiving wishes for your friends.

Thanksgiving messages to friends

Happy Thanksgiving! Grateful for you, your chaos, and your constant snack recommendations.

Thankful for friends who feel like family — and eat like family too.

Cheers to the people who make life softer, funnier, and far less dramatic.

Happy Thanksgiving! You’re one of the reasons my gratitude list is never-ending.

Grateful for your friendship — and your ability to handle my unfiltered brain.

Sending you all the warm vibes, good food, and zero holiday stress.

You make my life richer… and my group chats louder. Happy Thanksgiving!

Thankful for the memories we’ve made and the ones we’ll laugh about in the future.

Hope your day is full of comfort food and comforting people.

Happy Thanksgiving! Thank you for being my safe space and chaos buddy.

How to wish someone a Happy Thanksgiving

1. Keep it real: Mention something specific you appreciate about them.

2. Keep it warm: Add a wish for their day — joy, food, peace, anything.

3. Keep it you: A little humour or your personal style makes the message feel genuine.

Examples:

• “Happy Thanksgiving! Hope your day is full of warmth and zero kitchen disasters.”

• “Wishing you a cosy, love-filled Thanksgiving. You deserve the happiest day.”

• “Grateful for you today and always. Happy Thanksgiving!”

Happy Thanksgiving wishes

Happy Thanksgiving! Wishing you joy, warmth and great food.

Hope your day is full of gratitude and gravy.

Sending love and light this Thanksgiving.

So thankful for you — today and every day.

May your Thanksgiving be cosy, calm and delicious.

Warm hugs and warm pies — have a beautiful Thanksgiving!

Grateful for your presence in my life. Happy Thanksgiving!

Wishing you peace, joy and the happiest holiday.

May your heart and home feel full today.

Happy Thanksgiving to someone truly special.

Funny Thanksgiving messages

Happy Thanksgiving! May your appetite be strong and your pants stretchy.

Grateful for food… and you. Mostly food though.

Hope your turkey isn’t dry and your relatives behave.

Happy Thanksgiving! Remember: calories don’t count today.

May your plate be full and your responsibilities empty.

Wishing you a drama-free dinner and a nap worthy of legends.

Happy Thanksgiving! Let’s eat like there’s no tomorrow.

Grateful for you, even when you steal my fries.

Happy Thanksgiving!