How to wish for Thanksgiving 2025: Sweet, simple and heartfelt messages to share today Thanksgiving 2025 doesn’t need big speeches, just one honest, warm line. If you want to wish someone in a way that feels real and heartfelt, here are simple messages for friends, family, your crush or anyone who makes your life softer and brighter.

How to wish for Thanksgiving 2025: Thanksgiving is not only a holiday - it is a quiet break that reminds us to value the people who soften, brighten and deepen our lives. If you text a friend who lives far away or write a note to someone you love, the right message feels like a warm hug.

If you’re wondering what to say, here are easy, heartfelt ways to wish someone for Thanksgiving, no overthinking, no clichés, just real warmth. Check out the great ways to know how to wish for Thanksgiving.

Simple and sweet Thanksgiving wishes

"Happy Thanksgiving! Wishing you moments of pure happiness today."

"May your day be blessed with peace and plenty. Enjoy the feast!"

"Sending heartfelt thanks and good vibes your way. Have a beautiful holiday."

"Wishing you a bright and relaxing Thanksgiving filled with cheer."

"A simple wish for a wonderful day. Happy Turkey Day!"

"Enjoy the sweet simplicity of today's gathering. Happy Thanksgiving."

"Thinking of you and all the good things in your life. Happy holiday!"

"Cheers to a day of delicious food and deep gratitude."

"May this day bring a smile to your face and warmth to your soul."

"All the best this Thanksgiving! May your weekend be restful."

2. Warm Thanksgiving wishes for friends

"So thankful to have a friend who makes life an adventure. Happy Thanksgiving!"

"You're the family I choose, and I'm so grateful for you. Wishing you a joyful day!"

"Hope your Thanksgiving plate is piled high and your company is even better. Miss you!"

"Let's raise a glass (even from afar) to friendship and pie! Happy Thanksgiving."

"Thanks for sticking by me through thick and thin. Wishing you a wonderful, restful holiday."

"Hope your day is as bright and wonderful as you are. Happy Thanksgiving, friend!"

"Wishing you a cosy day full of good memories and zero cooking disasters."

"Grateful for our shared history and the promise of more memories. Have the happiest Thanksgiving!"

"I hope you’re surrounded by people who love you as much as I do. Happy Turkey Day!"

"May your leftovers be legendary and your Black Friday shopping spree successful. Happy Thanksgiving!"

3. Heartfelt Thanksgiving wishes for family

"Thank you for being the foundation of my life. Wishing all of you a blessed Thanksgiving."

"Every good thing in my life traces back to the lessons I learned from you. Happy Thanksgiving."

"This holiday, I’m celebrating the unconditional love and support you all provide. Wishing you peace and joy."

"Grateful for the roots we share and the beautiful memories we continue to make. Happy Thanksgiving, with all my love."

"May our shared blessings multiply this year. Thinking of you all on this special day."

"The distance may separate us, but my heart is with you around the table. Happy Thanksgiving, dearest family."

"Wishing a day of quiet comfort and genuine joy to the people who mean the world to me."

"Thank you for teaching me the meaning of home and hospitality. Happy Thanksgiving."

"May the warmth of our family bond shine brightly today and always. Happy holiday!"

"Sending a harvest of love and appreciation to my incredible family. Happy Thanksgiving!"

4. Cute and casual Thanksgiving messages for texting

"Tofurky or regular turkey, hope it's yummy! Happy Vaca Day."

"Ready for the food, the naps, and maybe some football. Happy Thanksgiving!"

"Don't forget to wear your stretchy pants! Wishing you a great day."

"Sending you good vibes and pumpkin pie wishes! Happy T-Day!"

"Enjoy the chaos! Hope your day is filled with fun and food."

"Go forth and feast! See you on the other side of the tryptophan haze."

"Hope your day is 10/10 delicious. Happy Thanksgiving!"

"Just checking in to make sure you got seconds (and thirds). Happy holiday!"

"Turkey and chill. That's the plan. Have an awesome Thanksgiving!"

"Remember: calories don't count on Thanksgiving. Enjoy!"

5. Thoughtful messages when you want to sound a little poetic

"May your soul find rest in the quiet moments of the day, acknowledging the abundance surrounding you."

"Wishing you a golden autumn day, where every leaf turned is a reminder of a blessing received."

"May the echoes of laughter fill your home, and the gentle current of gratitude carry you through the season."

"I hope your Thanksgiving is a tapestry woven with peace, good company, and enduring grace."

"May you pause, breathe, and truly feel the deep richness of life's simple gifts today."

"Let the warmth of the hearth and the table remind you of the unbreakable ties that bind us."

"May your day be marked by serene reflection and the comfort of cherished memories."

"As the season turns inward, may your heart find solace in the blessings that have been faithfully given."

"Wishing you a day kissed by the soft light of appreciation and the quiet dignity of thanks."

"May the harvest of your year bring you bountiful joy and a sweet sense of fulfillment."

6. Thanksgiving wishes for your crush

“Happy Thanksgiving! Just wanted to say I’m really grateful you exist… and that I get to know you.”

“Hope your Thanksgiving is warm and sweet — a bit like the way you make my day better.”

“Wishing you a cosy Thanksgiving! And secretly hoping I get to see you soon.”

“Happy Thanksgiving! If we’re listing things we’re thankful for… you’re definitely high on mine.”

“Sending you Thanksgiving wishes — and a tiny hint that I like talking to you more than I admit.”

“Hope your day is full of good food and good vibes. And maybe a message from me that makes you smile.”

“Thanksgiving reminder: you make my life a little brighter without even trying.”

“Grateful for our conversations, your smile, and that little spark I pretend not to notice.”

“Happy Thanksgiving! If you need company for leftovers, I volunteer.”

“Just dropping by to say I’m thankful for you — even if I pretend to play it cool.”

Thanksgiving doesn’t need long speeches, just a line that feels honest, warm, and thankful. Whether you send a quick text or write a thoughtful note, the message that matters most is simple: you’re grateful for them.

