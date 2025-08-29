Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam on 29 August 2025: Wishes, images and drawings to celebrate the day Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam 2025 celebrates the beauty of the Telugu language. From wishes to photos, here’s everything you need to mark this cultural day.

Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam is a special day that celebrates the beauty and pride of the Telugu language. Every year, Telugu-speaking people across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and the world mark this day with joy.

It honours the great scholar Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy, who worked hard to promote the Telugu language in a simple style that common people could understand.

In 2025, Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam will be celebrated with cultural programmes, drawings, competitions, and by sharing wishes and images that express love for the language.

Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam 2025 date and significance

Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam is celebrated every year on 29 August. Significance: The day remembers Gidugu Ramamurthy Pantulu, who encouraged people to use simple Telugu in daily life, instead of difficult Sanskrit-based Telugu.

This movement helped the Telugu language grow as a people’s language and reach every home, school, and workplace.

Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam photos and images to share

On this day, many people share photos and images related to Telugu pride.

You can post these images on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram with short captions like:

“Proud to be Telugu, celebrating Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam 2025”

“Telugu is not just a language, it is our heartbeat”

Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam wishes

People send warm wishes to friends, family, and teachers on this day. Here are some simple wishes in English and Telugu:

In English:

Happy Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam! Let’s keep the pride of our mother tongue alive. Telugu is our identity and our soul – celebrate Telugu Day with joy! On this Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam, let’s honour Gidugu Ramamurthy Pantulu’s vision. Language is culture, and culture is life. Wishing you a proud Telugu Day. Telugu is not just words, it’s emotion. Happy Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam! Celebrate the beauty of Telugu, the sweetest language on earth. On this special day, let’s spread love and respect for our Telugu language. May Telugu continue to shine across generations. Happy Bhasha Dinotsavam! Let us speak Telugu with pride and love every single day. Telugu connects our past, present, and future. Celebrate it with pride! Wishing you a meaningful Telugu Day filled with cultural pride. Our language is our treasure – let’s protect and celebrate Telugu. Happy Telugu Day! May our mother tongue always echo in our hearts. Telugu is our heartbeat, our song, and our strength. Celebrate with pride. This Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam, let’s promise to respect our mother tongue. A language so rich deserves celebration every day. Jai Telugu! Telugu is poetry, music, and love. Wishing you a happy Telugu Day. On this day, let’s teach our children the beauty of Telugu language. Happy Bhasha Dinotsavam! Let’s pass on our language to future generations. Telugu is our pride, let’s celebrate it with all our heart today.

In Telugu:

Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam Subhakankshalu! Mana bhasha mana gauravam. Jai Telugu! Mana atma, mana talli. Dinotsavam shubhalu. Gidugu Ramamurthy gariki smarantho Telugu Dinotsavam subhakankshalu. Mana telugu bhasha, mana pranam. Subhakankshalu! Telugu talli ki vandanalu, bhasha dinotsavam sandarbhamga. Mana pillalaki telugu bhasha neerpinchadam mana kartavyam. Telugu bhasha chiranjeevi kaavali. Dinotsavam shubhalu! Telugu oka bhaasha kaadu, oka aatma. Subhakankshalu. Mana bhasha mana pourusham. Dinotsavam shubhakankshalu! Telugu prathi oka hrudayapu swaram. Jai Telugu! Subhakankshalu! Mana telugu ki mana hrudayapu gauravam. Telugu maatala lo prema, sneham, samskruti. Jai Telugu. Dinotsavam lo mana bhasha ki prema chupuddam. Telugu vinalante manasuki anandam. Subhakankshalu! Gidugu pantulugari alochanalu mana aadarsham. Telugu Day wishes. Mana bhasha mana samskruti. Dinotsavam ki subhalu. Telugu maatala lo prema undi, goppatana undi. Jai Telugu. Subhakankshalu! Mana talli telugu yuga yugala ku chiranjeevi kaavali. Telugu ni premaga maatladandi, dinotsavam ni santoshamga jarupukondi. Mana telugu bhasha, mana gauravam, mana chiranjeevi samskruti.

Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam drawings

Schools and cultural groups often hold drawing and essay competitions to celebrate this day. Kids draw Telugu alphabets, poems, and portraits of Gidugu Ramamurthy. Some create posters with messages like “Jai Telugu Bhasha”. Simple calligraphy of Telugu letters also makes for beautiful artwork.

Remembering Gidugu Ramamurthy on Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam

No celebration of Telugu Day is complete without remembering Gidugu Ramamurthy Pantulu.

He was a reformer and freedom fighter.

He worked to make Telugu education easier for common people.

His efforts made Telugu a people’s language, not just a scholar’s language.

By celebrating this day, we honour his vision and promise to keep our language alive for future generations.

Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam 2025 is not just a celebration, but also a reminder of our responsibility to respect and use our mother tongue. Let’s proudly say: “Telugu maa talli, telugu maa atma” – Telugu is our mother, Telugu is our soul.